Mark King celebrated the greatest achievement of his 30-year career when he lifted the Northern Ireland Open title in 2016 LIVE on Eurosport.

The Romford player recovered from trailing 5-1 to edge out Barry Hawkins 9-8 in an epic final in Belfast five years ago that saw him make it third time lucky in a ranking final having lost to Stephen Hendry (9-2) in the 1997 Welsh Open and Peter Ebdon (10-4) in the 2004 Irish Masters.

Northern Ireland Open Who is still left to qualify for the Northern Ireland Open? 01/10/2021 AT 14:13

At the age of 42, King was ready to walk away from the game he loved for good before he embarked upon the greatest week of his life on the green baize having worked with Chris Henry – coach of world finalists Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy – to improve his mental approach.

“Just before that event I was actually thinking about quitting. I wasn’t in a good place, I wasn’t playing well and I could barely pot a ball," said King on WST

"I was wondering to myself what I was doing, why I was playing. It then all clicked together.

Sometimes I go to the table and my head can be in a jam jar. At that point, I don’t want to be there or hit a ball. It is all about doing the mental preparation and being in a place where you can deal with and be comfortable in certain situations.

“I did loads of visualisation before that event, starting from when I first met Chris back in 2015. I don’t know whether it was just a case of having done so much of it that it all came out in Northern Ireland.”

King was joined by wife Sally and his family when he made a key 42 break in the final frame to scramble over the winning line, but admitted it was special to see his father Bill, who was unwell and had been unable to attend the final at the Titanic Exhibition Centre when he returned home with the Alex Higgins Trophy.

“For me, the family was the be all and end all. The family had to be there. I visualised them seeing me do it thousands and thousands of times," said King.

If I had won in China it would still have been good, but for everyone to be there apart from my dad, was just magical. That is what you strive for. I’ve seen other players before, like Mark Selby and John Higgins, have their families come out and I thought to myself that I wanted a piece of that.

"I wanted to do that and have that joy. I wanted the feeling that for that week I was the best. To not be thinking about a missed red that cost me a place in the semi-finals or whatever it might be. To go home and have the trophy and say it was my week was great. I didn’t have to go back to the drawing board.

I took my dad to the club in Chelmsford to see the trophy when I got home. He couldn’t string a sentence together because he was so proud. He was very tearful. It was so lovely to see.

"All that driving up and down the country for me and doing everything he could to allow me to achieve, it was worth it for that moment. My dad is 88 now and he wasn’t a young man then. You start to wonder if he was ever going to see it and it was so nice he did.”

King made two centuries and four 50 plus breaks and seemed poised for victory having led 8-7 from 5-1 down. He managed to get the seven-point snooker he required on the final two balls of the frame to force a re-spotted black only for Hawkins to slot the black in forcing the decider.

Astonishingly, King could face Hawkins in a rematch over the best-of-seven frames in the last 64 in this year's event if the 2013 world finalist overcomes Iulian Boiko in the first round at the Titanic Exhibition Centre on Sunday.

"At 5-1 down in the final against Barry I said to myself that I needed to get going and start trying. He wasn’t going to give it to me. I had to start playing," recalled King.

"I remember going to the table and having played six frames and I thought to myself that I hadn’t really turned up. I went on and played some of the best stuff I had ever produced. That is where the visual preparation kicked in.

At 8-7 up, I came out and my little girl Polly was out doing cartwheels and the splits outside the arena. That just calmed me down a little bit, seeing her happy. I thought worst case scenario I have my three gems here and my wife. I left everything on the table and it is just nice to come out and be a champ.

“It was a surreal moment when I potted the green and realised I had done it. I was waiting for the family to come out and everything I had dreamed of and visualised in my mind over the years had finally happened. It was an unbelievable achievement and an unbelievable feeling.

“I am still playing because I want to win again. I don’t want to just pick up the money. There are a lot of people who will think that I will never win another trophy. They will think that was my week and that I’ll never do it again. I want to shut them up, do it again and show that it wasn’t a one off.”

How Mark became King of the Castle

First round: Igor Figueiredo 4-1

4-1 Second round: Liang Wenbo 4-2

4-2 Third round: Fergal O'Brien 4-0

4-0 Fourth round: Kurt Maflin 4-2

4-2 Quarter-finals: Hossein Vafaei 5-3

5-3 Semi-finals: Kyren Wilson 6-2

6-2 Final: Barry Hawkins 9-8

Home Nations Series LIVE on Eurosport

BetVictor Northern Ireland Open, 9-17 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast

BetVictor English Open, 1-7 November, Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

BetVictor Scottish Open, 6-12 December, Venue Cymru, Llandudno

BetVictor Welsh Open, 28 February-6 March, Newport

Northern Ireland Open Who had a perfect record in qualifying for the Home Nations Series? 01/10/2021 AT 11:37