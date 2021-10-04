Judd Trump says he is happy with the way he has handled Ronnie O’Sullivan comparisons, and believes his current “dominance” of snooker has not been seen in years.

Trump has been the form player over the last two seasons, winning 11 ranking titles and holding the No 1 spot in the world rankings.

His tally of 22 overall titles puts him sixth on the all-time list behind O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, John Higgins, Steve Davis and Mark Williams.

And he thinks only Davis and Hendry have dominated the sport as he is doing now.

“I’ve always had that expectation on me. There’s always been that hunger to be the main guy,” Trump, whose confident playing style has been compared to O’Sullivan, told the Sunday Post.

“I don’t know when my prime is. If it’s now then I need to make the most of it. I always knew I was good but until you prove it to other people you never truly have that belief.

“I lost in that World [Championship] final to John [Higgins in 2011]. I won the [2011] UK Championship and I won a few other events. But it took a few years for me to really make my mark.

“Apart from Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis in their primes, I feel like it’s the most anyone has ever dominated. Especially with the strength in depth and the player quality that we have around now.”

Trump has lost the world No 1 spot to world champion Mark Selby this summer, but is set to reclaim it at the Northern Ireland Open, which starts on Saturday.

Trump has beaten O’Sullivan in the last three Northern Ireland Open finals and starts his campaign against world No 105 Andrew Pagett on Sunday.

“It wasn’t until I started practising with my brother three years ago that I took my game to the next level,” he added

“From that point, when you’re consistently winning events, it’s a different kind of belief. At that point, everyone realises that I had that expectation for a reason. It’s nice to win so many events over such a short space of time. Nobody can take that away.”

O’Sullivan opens against world No 46 Stuart Carrington on Sunday evening.

