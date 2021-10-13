Judd Trump showed off his exhibition skills during his clash with Lu Ning at the Northern Ireland Open.

Having amassed an unassailable lead in the second frame, and leading 1-0, the three-time defending champion was faced with a seemingly impossible double to keep his break alive.

Indeed, that was the view of Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds in the commentary box.

“I’m not sure the double is on unless he hits it very hard and straight. He’ll have to belt this…” began Foulds as Trump wound up his left arm.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the past few seasons, it’s that it’s a foolish game to write off Trump as he’s eyeing up a shot.

The 2019 world champion, who is set to reclaim the world number one spot from Mark Selby regardless of what happens in Belfast, duly whacked the red off the bottom left cushion and into the middle right pocket.

“Well it is on!” exclaimed Foulds.

“It naturally wouldn’t have been possible but he hit it so hard it just checked off the cushion. It sounded like a gunshot the way it went in so hard.”

It comes after Trump hit back at snooker legend John Virgo's comments about him being "disappointing" last year.

"To be honest, I just ignored it when it came out," Trump said in the Eurosport studio on Tuesday.

"But obviously when you get asked questions, I've just learned to be honest. If someone criticises me for winning five events, six events, winning the Masters, the World [Championship] within three years... I don't think that says anything about me, it probably says something about himself.

You can criticise anyone, but you can't criticise the best player in the world - it's strange he picked on me, really, because I've done the best.

