Women's world champion Mink Nutcharut completed a 4-2 qualifying win over Mitchell Mann to reach the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open on Tuesday.

Nutcharut finished with a run of 47 to seal the win in Wigan after world No. 71 Mann had made breaks of 54 and 50 to close to 3-2 behind at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.

The 22-year-old Thai woman's reward for her first professional triumph is a match with Ricky Walden or Xiao Guodong at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast with the tournament running between 16-23 October live on Eurosport.

There was no repeat of On Yee's heroics this time as the Hong Kong player went out in qualifying after losing 4-1 to Chen Zifan, who contributed 83 and 74 in reaching the second round.

Former UK champion Stephen Maguire lost the first two frames to Oliver Brown in his qualifier before finding some prime form to reel off four straight frames with breaks of 80, 96 and 138 enough to seal his spot in Belfast.

He will meet Zak Surety, who hit two 60-plus breaks in a 4-1 win over Himanshu Dinesh Jain.

Jimmy Robertson won a black-ball decider against former Crucible semi-finalist Gary Wilson by a point in the final frame to secure his spot in Belfast with a 4-3 victory.

Northern Ireland qualifying results

Mink Nutcharut 4-2 Mitchell Mann

Stephen Maguire 4-2 Oliver Brown

Jimmy Robertson 4-3 Gary Wilson

Zak Surety 4-1 Himanshu Dinesh Jain

Ben Woollaston 4-1 Ryan Day

Chen Zifan 4-1 Ng On Yee

Andy Lee 4-1 Jamie Jones

Dylan Emery 4-1 Cao Yupeng

