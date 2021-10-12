Judd Trump has responded to snooker legend John Virgo's comments about him being 'disappointing' last year and said, 'you can't criticise the best in the world'.

Virgo said of Trump: "He’s won one [World Championship], he’s won a UK and won a Masters but he’s got to start building on that because he was disappointing, for me, last season."

Speaking to Eurosport after he raced through in Belfast, the Bristolian expressed his feelings about the comments from the 75 year old and was clearly less than impressed.

"To be honest, I just ignored it when it came out," Trump said with a laugh in the Eurosport studio.

"But obviously when you get asked questions, I've just learned to be honest. If someone criticises me for winning five events, six events, winning the Masters, the World [Championship] within three years... I don't think that says anything about me, it probably says something about himself.

You can criticise anyone, but you can't criticise the best player in the world - it's strange he picked on me, really, because I've done the best.

"I've set records that people haven't managed to do before, winning five in a year and six in a year, so I'm happy with how I'm doing and I just take no notice of that. I'm sure he didn't mean it in that way - I'm positive he didn't.

"It doesn't bother me. If he thinks I've underachieved he must really rate me very, very highly because to win five and six events in a year is, for me, incredible.

"I'll just plod along at my own pace and try to win every tournament I play in. They all mean the same to me; I've won them all now.

"Every event means the same to me, and I'm not just saying that. I've won everything now and they are all equally as hard to win. To beat Ronnie [O'Sullivan] three times in a row, the World [Championship] isn't more special than beating Ronnie in a final, which is incredible."

'It's been very lonely' - Trump on struggles without brother on tour

Speaking of his friendship with some of the England football players, Trump added: "Most of them seem to recognise me. They kind of know the shots I play and I think they watch when they can. They are always super, super friendly. They are super nice. I met a couple of them on holiday."

Asked if they fancy their chances at pool, he responded: "Yeah, yeah - they all rate themselves, don't they! So hopefully I can get the chance to do something with a couple of them - Mason [Mount] and Declan [Rice] - soon and we can kind of bring football to snooker and snooker to football."

- - -

