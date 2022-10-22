Alan McManus was impressed with how Zhou Yuelong proved him wrong by producing a brilliant performance to reach the final of the Northern Ireland Open.

Eurosport expert McManus felt McGill’s temperament would win the day on the big stage, and was impressed with how Zhou approached the game at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

“It was nice to see him come thorough,” McManus said in the Eurosport studio following the conclusion of the first semi-final. ”I questioned whether he had it to put up a performance like that in a big, big semi-final. He answered that in kind, four centuries, all those numbers.”

McManus feels there is improvement to come in the final against either Neil Robertson or defending champion Mark Allen.

“He was not at his best, either, and that is a good thing,” McManus said. “How many times can you go out on such an occasion and be a little off colour and walk off with those numbers?

“It was a brilliant performance.”

Zhou missed a number of balls, some of which were alarming, and McManus was impressed with how he shrugged off those setbacks.

“I thought the difference between the two, when Anthony made a mistake it seemed to live with him,” McManus said. “Zhou Yuelong put those mistakes to bed.

"That is what a good temperament will do for you. On the back of that he was able to maintain his cueing and his poise, and he was by far the better player.”

Zhou feels he is reaping the benefits of a relaxed mindset.

“Everyone likes to win and make centuries,” the 24-year-old said. “Today I played well.

“I feel relaxed. Never felt like this before. Before in quarter-finals and semi-finals I have had so much pressure and nerves and could not sleep. Last night, I slept well.

“I think I have changed. I am just going out and playing.”

Robertson and Allen face off in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.

