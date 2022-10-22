Mark Allen has revealed that he has been benefiting from a mind coach as he prepares to defend his Northern Ireland Open title in Sunday’s final against Zhou Yuelong.

Jimmy White praised Allen for his dominant showing over Robertson, particularly his safety play, adding: “He [Allen] outplayed him in every department”.

A clearly delighted Allen told White, Rachel Casey and Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Eurosport studio afterwards: “I really enjoyed it. I didn't feel like I played my best stuff, but I did good things at the right time.

“I scrapped my way to being 2-1 in front and then found a bit of form and made two centuries for 4-1.

“When Neil was starting to come back at me, looked like it was going to be 4-3, I made a really good 60 when the balls were awkward to go 5-2. And then from 5-2, you just have to play sensible snooker, not miss anything easy. You know you’re going to get a chance to get over the line.”

There was high drama in front of a raucous crowd in Belfast as Allen forced a re-spot, playing a series of nerveless shots and eked out a chance, which he rolled into the yellow pocket to book his place in the final.

“To do it on a re-spot in front of the crazy fans here in Belfast was really nice,” Allen said.

“I would say I'll be noisier again tomorrow, but I love that. That’s what you live for. That’s why you play the game for, to play in these big arenas in front of packed houses. It’ll be an occasion to remember tomorrow.”

Allen has appeared totally focused all week and the 36-year-old puts this down to the work of his mind coach.

“I don't feel like I've played my best stuff this week, but what I have had is a really good attitude.

“Balls I have missed, I’ve forgot about straight away, and I've just looked forward to my next visit, no matter what the score is, or who I'm playing.



“I've been working with a mind coach the last few months and I feel like I'm in a really good place at the moment. We’ve been working together since then and we chat a lot, chat before every match or at least every other day. And he’s really got me in a good place.

“I’ll speak to him tomorrow [Sunday] morning and I’ll probably speak to him again before tomorrow night’s session regardless of what the score is.”

