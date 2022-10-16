Jimmy White and Alan McManus spoke in glowing terms of Reanne Evans following her narrow defeat to Mark Selby at the Northern Ireland Open.

Evans made the four-time world champion fight extremely hard to secure a 4-2 win at the Waterfront Hall.

White and McManus felt Evans could have secured the win, with the former telling Eurosport that her coach Chris Henry must replay the match and point out the errors that were costly.

“I have heard she has been working with Chris Henry, the coach," White said in the Eurosport studio. "He should go back with her now and just point out the five or six unforced errors that she had the opportunity to put Mark Selby in trouble or make it easy for herself, but straight away she has given the advantage to Selby.

“Not only is it Mark Selby you can’t do that against, you can't do it against any of these players on the Tour.

“She played very well and Mark had to produce the goods to get over the line.

“If I was Chris Henry I’d iron out those unforced errors and she will be much tougher to beat.”

Selby is one of the finest match players the game has ever seen, and McManus felt Evans pushed him all the way.

“First thing is we have to pay tribute to her,” McManus said. “I thought she played brilliantly.

“She played six frames against one of the best players of all time and she could have won 4-2. She played really, really well.

“We know what Mark is going to bring to the table, he will be smart. He was in good form, but had to get down in the trenches and grind the result out. That is what the best players do.

“I am proud of Reanne. Today’s performance was very good, bearing in mind what she was up against."

McManus felt there were moments in the match when Evans could have been smarter in her execution.

“She just has to put the finishing touches to certain little areas of matches to get the result," McManus said. "In time I am sure she will.”

Selby was full of praise for Evans, as he said: “I thought I was in control to 2-0 and then I missed a blue and after that Reanne had a good break. Then she settled and from 2-0 she was the better player.

“She had the pink into the green pocket and if she pots that she probably wins the frame and goes 3-2. From then it is a spin of a coin.

“It is great to see Reanne play like that on live TV. We see her win all these ladies’ tournaments, so to be out there and play like that is great to see. I thought she played great.

“If she carries on playing like that she is going to win a load of matches. She has struggled and watching her play like that you wonder why.”

