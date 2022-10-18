Williams mistakenly called the wrong ball, then corrected his error, before laughing - and White repeatedly questioned, “why are you laughing” in the fourth frame of his match against Luca Brecel.

Ad

White stuck a finger up towards the referee, which appeared to be his index finger, only to be given a warning by Williams for his conduct.

Northern Ireland Open Brilliant red from Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Trump AN HOUR AGO

“He’s given me a warning because he thinks I did a hand gesture, which I didn’t,” explained White in the Eurosport studio.

“What I was frustrated about is, I’m 3-0 down, this guy [Brecel] is potting balls, I’m trying my best. We’re playing a serious match, this is not an exhibition match. This is not a fun situation.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. It could be one of the guys out there who is playing for their mortgage.

'What's funny about that?' - White in spat with referee, warned over finger incident

“All of a sudden I’ve come on the brown in the middle and he’s said ‘blue’. I looked at him and said ‘no, brown’ and he starts laughing. All he’s got to do is turn around and say, ‘Ok, sorry brown’ and we get on with the game.

“But then he thinks I’ve given a gesture which he now realises I didn’t. I’ve got no problem with him. But this is a snooker match, I’m trying as hard as I can to win.

“I’m one of the lucky ones so financially it doesn’t make a difference to me.”

Asked if he had any regrets, White said: “No regrets, because it’s a serious situation.”

Eurosport pundit Alan McManus agrees with White that if the match was an exhibition, it would be a different story but he sees no reason for the laughter from Williams.

“I don’t understand why the referee would find it so funny, I just don’t,” said McManus.

“I’m with Jimmy, it’s a serious old business out there. That stuff can get under a player’s skin.

‘Look at the video!’ – White not happy with warning from referee post-match

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Northern Ireland Open ‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Hill puts him in front AN HOUR AGO