Judd Trump was in ominous form as he saw off Rod Lawler 4-1 in the first round of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open.

After a sluggish start, which saw Lawler pinch an opening frame that stretched beyond 35 minutes, world No. 2 Trump clicked into action with a 114 break – a knock which featured an outrageous double on the yellow off the bottom cushion.

Trump was fortunate to return to the table in the third frame but took full advantage, taking the lead for the first time after clearing up via a sensational green.

From that point on, the match looked a formality. Trump cruised through the next for a 3-1 lead before saving his best for last.

Trump kick-started a break of stunning skill with a two-ball plant before swiftly following it up with a fine cut on a red. He repeatedly ignored the opportunity to play safe to guarantee victory, as he persisted with his unlikely break and soon manufactured a superb three-ball plant.

Although he missed out on the century he craved, breaking down on 88, Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary dubbed it a "ridiculous break".

Trump will face Ireland's Aaron Hill in the second round.

Zhao Xintong was a surprise early casualty when he fell to fellow Chinese player Lyu Haotian 4-1, while Yan Bingtao saw off Liang Wenbo 4-2.

