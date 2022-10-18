Aaron Hill produced a brilliant performance to stun Judd Trump 4-1 in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open.

Hill simply outplayed the 2019 world champion with some brilliant shots and big breaks under pressure to advance into the last 32.

Trump was aiming to win a fourth Northern Ireland Open title, but his run in Belfast has come to an end.

Hill took advantage of a couple of flukes, before making a nice break of 52 to take the opener, but Trump hit back with a clearance of 109 to level things up.

The third frame was a scrappy affair with every colour off its spot at one point, apart from the blue, but a superb break of 36 from Hill proved to be the difference.

He backed it up to go 3-1 ahead after potting a delightful red at an acute angle into the middle pocket which allowed him to take a two-frame lead, leaving Trump to watch on.

Trump was in first in the next frame but missed a red he would normally get to the bottom left pocket.

Although Hill had two scoring visits to the table, he still trailed Trump in the frame. However, he knocked in a straight red from distance, with excellent cueing, to make a break of 35 with two reds left on the table.

The Irishman potted another great long red and went on to win the match.

Earlier on Tuesday, John Higgins came back to win a thriller against Jackson Page, despite being 3-2 and 64 points down.

Ding Junhui was beaten 4-3 by Michael White, whilst the story of the day was Jimmy White’s spat with referee Ben Williams after the official laughed at a mistake he made when calling the wrong ball colour.

