Mark Allen has been backed to win the World Snooker Championship one day by Eurosport’s David Hendon.

Having lost five stone in four months , Allen – who is a former Crucible semi-finalist - is looking fresh for the new season, and Hendon believes this could be a turning point in his career.

Joe Johnson sparked the conversation, saying: “I think he's a player, Mark Allen, he's won more than people realise.

“He's won six ranking events, he's won five of the minor ranking events. He’s also won the Masters, he's won the Champion of Champions. He won an invitation event in China. So, 14 professional titles.

“A lot of people would say that's a great haul, considering all the players he had to beat to win those tournaments.”

To which Hendon replied: “There will also some people that think you should have won the 'big one' and I'm one of them. He’s certainly good enough and as you say he came into the pro league having won so much so he was a proven winner.

“He’s still got time and to be honest, David, he's looking so good. The weight that’s he lost, that could help him tremendously, who knows?

“I honestly believe that he’s got it in him. He’s certainly got the game, got the belief. Just needs that little bit of luck as well.”

Johnson echoed his colleague’s thoughts, adding: “He’s definitely a big occasion player, that’s where he revels in the atmosphere. We saw that at Alexandra Palace when he beat Kyren Wilson in the Masters final [in 2018].”

Jimmy White was also full of praise for Allen, comparing his safety play to that of Mark Selby’s, before adding: “He’s got fantastic positional play, very clinical - like Ding [Junhui], like [Ronnie] O’Sullivan. His cueball control on the pink and black is as good as anyone's.”

