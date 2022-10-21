It is fair to say that Mark Selby did not get off to the best start to his quarter-final against Neil Robertson at the Northern Ireland Open.

Before the match, the Jester from Leicester had the crowd and referee Ben Williams chuckling as he teased him over the controversial incident the official had with snooker legend Jimmy White earlier in the tournament.

The comment was, of course, in reference to the fact that Williams had been caught up in a controversy earlier in the tournament after angering White for laughing during a match at Waterfront Hall.

But after getting the laughs before Robertson's break-off in the opening frame, Selby was soon smarting after a nightmare first shot straight afterwards.

Taking on a hopeful long pot on a loose red after Robertson had separated the pack, the 39-year-old emulated many a player down the local leisure centre by accidentally firing the cue ball straight off and into the corner pocket.

It was far from the start to the match he was looking for as he sought to make a strong early impression against the Australian.

"That is not the best start!" exclaimed former world champion Joe Johnson, on commentary for Eurosport.

Dave Hendon replied kindly: "I think both players will want to settle here early."

The winner of the match will take on either home favourite Mark Allen or Mark Williams in the semi-finals in Belfast on Saturday.

'Why are you laughing?!' - Watch as Selby teases referee after White controversy

- - -

