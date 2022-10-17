Mark Selby is known for keeping things tight on the snooker table, but he was left in a tricky situation in the second frame against Sam Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open.

Selby had a lead of 23 points but was pegged back after Craigie played a brilliant safety shot to get the cue ball in behind the yellow.

The four-time world champion could easily get out of the snooker, but he wanted to leave the cue ball safe so tried to flick the red to the left of the black to get back up the table.

It took him six attempts, although he did go on to win the frame.

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White thinks Selby played the right shot.

“Craigie plays a really nice safety shot so Mark tries to play a two-cushion escape,” said White.

“He takes a lot of attempts to try and find the right angle. He knows the way he’s playing it, he’s never going to leave a red on.

“He’s just trying to get the right pace so the cue ball can “throw” and eventually he hits the red and gets out of safe.

“It’s unusual for Mark Selby to give six consecutive fouls.”

