Neil Robertson battled past Fan Zhengyi to reach the third round of the Northern Ireland Open.

World No. 3 Robertson did not make a 50-plus break in the match but did enough at key moments to win 4-2.

Ad

Robertson, who has not made it past the third round at the tournament in five previous attempts, next faces Ben Woollaston or John Astley.

Northern Ireland Open 'He lacks that killer instinct' - O'Sullivan claims Robertson needs 'nastiness' 2 HOURS AGO

“I have not done too well in this tournament over the years so it would be nice to have a good run and get to the latter stages," Robertson told Eurosport.

“I just want to play tournaments, make big breaks and enjoy it. You have to try and improve as a player each season and play the way that you enjoy the game. If you start stressing and playing a brand of snooker you don’t enjoy you are in trouble.

"The last couple of years I have played really attacking stuff, I have really enjoyed it and have had my best seasons as a consequence.”

The Australian made a break of 34 in the opening frame before laying an excellent snooker, from which Fan hit the black off two cushions instead of a red.

He took the frame and extended his lead to 2-0 after Fan missed a long red.

Fan responded with a fine break of 91 to get on the scoreboard.

Robertson looked to be in for 3-1 only to miss a red with the rest and see a break end at 48. But Fan could not take his chance, managing a break of 37 before playing behind the yellow. Robertson escaped the snooker and took the frame to close on victory.

Fan closed to 3-2 with a well-constructed 102 break which was kept going by a lucky red that missed the top pocket and rolled all the way down the side cushion and into the bottom jaw.

Fan looked to have a chance to level in the sixth frame until he potted the white. Robertson seized on the opportunity with a fine match-clinching break to advance.

World No. 5 John Higgins beat Fergal O’Brien 4-2 in a match that saw two of the first three frames decided on the black.

O’Brien took the opening frame after a break of 86 but lost the next two on the last ball.

Higgins moved 3-1 ahead with a break of 77 and closed out the contest in the sixth frame.

World No. 12 Jack Lisowski was beaten 4-2 by Li Hang.

Lisowski made breaks of 127 and 80 to level at 2-2, but Li took a close third frame and then won the fourth to claim a surprise win.

Mark Selby and Mark Williams are in action later on Monday.

- - -

The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Northern Ireland Open 'You have to have that intensity' - O'Sullivan on Trump success 2 HOURS AGO