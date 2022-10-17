Neil Robertson says the practice situation at the Northern Ireland Open is “pretty horrendous” as he has been unable to hit a ball before his matches.

Robertson cruised through his opening two matches in Belfast with a 4-0 win over Fraser Patrick and a 4-2 victory against Fan Zhengyi

With the held-over qualifying matches and the last 64 taking place over the first three days, there is a battle between the players to secure practice time ahead of their games.

“You can’t practice on the table,” Robertson told Eurosport. “You’re going out and playing your match without even hitting a ball.

“That’s pretty horrendous preparation but there’s nothing you can do.

“I get here on the Saturday and the tables are completely booked up until Wednesday and you can’t book around that because you never know when you’re playing.

“I didn’t know when I was playing until a few hours after my match yesterday.”

Robertson is making his first ranking tournament appearance this season after opting to miss the Championship League, the European Masters and the British Open.

The 40-year-old wants to play “for fun” so has decided to pick and choose which events he plays in.

“I’m retired from the sport in that regard,” he said when asked whether he thinks about ranking points.

“I really don’t care. I just want to play in the tournament, make some big breaks, enjoy it.

“I’m past stressing over things and looking at ranking lists, ‘Am I going to qualify for this or that’. Just play the game and see where it leads you.

“I haven’t looked at the ranking list since I was 26!

“You can’t make yourself qualify for everything or win something. You have just got to try and improve as a player and play the way you enjoy playing the game. That’s the most important thing.

“If you start stressing and being negative and trying to think ‘I have to win this match so bad’ then start playing a brand of snooker you don’t enjoy, you’re in trouble.

“The last couple of years I’ve just played really attacking stuff, really enjoyed it and had my best seasons as a consequence of that and hopefully it’s going to be the same this season.”

Robertson is the only player to have won three of the four Home Nations events, which can be watched live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+

He hasn’t won the Northern Ireland Open though which has given him “more motivation” this week.

“This is the only one I haven’t won out of the four,” said Robertson. “At this stage in my career that’s something nice to do.

“There’s extra incentive and motivation this week and I’ve not really done too well in this tournament over the years so it would be nice to have a good run and get to the latter stages.”

