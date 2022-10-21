Premium Snooker Mark Williams - Mark Allen 03:42:06 Replay

That's it for our snooker coverage tonight. Be sure to log on again tomorrow for the 2022 Northern Ireland Open semi finals!

Northern Ireland Open 'He's got me in a really good place' - Allen reaping benefits of work with mind coach

RESULT! - ALLEN 5-4 WILLIAMS

Williams comes up short. He goes for broke on a black to the right corner pocket close to the bottom cushion but it refuse to sink.

Allen will surely win here… and he does! The players shake hands and the defending champion is into the last four where he will meet Neil Robertson on Saturday.

ALLEN 4-4 WILLIAMS (55-1)

Allen feels like he gets un unfortunate kick as he slots away a black to the bottom left which leaves him with a tough angle on a red to the same pocket. He holds his nerve to despatch it but a cannon on the black once again means he needs a big, big pot to push on.

He attempts a plant on a red into the middle left but it clips the near jaw and stays out.

Chance for Williams!

ALLEN 4-4 WILLIAMS (25-1)

Williams rolls a red to the bottom right but then comes unstuck when the black wrestles with the jaws of the opposite pocket and stays out.

Another big opportunity for Allen arises!

ALLEN 4-4 WILLIAMS (25-0)

Allen is first to show and builds a decent break with a flurry of red and blues before a precise strike on a pink to the middle right.

He rifles a blue to the middle left in order to ricochet into the pack but he doesn’t get the favourable split he was hoping for and has to retreat to baulk.

ALLEN 4-4 WILLIAMS

We are going the distance! Fortune does indeed favour the brave as Williams earns his chance with a belting long red before securing the points he needs with a flurry of red-black combinations pots.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (24-34)

Allen picks out another lovely cut on a red tight to the black that glides beautifully into the bottom right corner. He then lays a clever trap behind the green that lures an initial foul out of the Welshman.

Once again this frame is anyone's from here.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (19-34)

Allen slots away a pressure-red down the right side of the table to the bottom corner.

The crowd urge him on but he can’t put a run together beyond 18 and the tension continues to build.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (1-34)

Ouch! Williams misses a routine red to the middle right from baulk and there’s a significant chance for Allen now…

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (1-34)

Williams extends his lead by eight but can’t develop it further when he gets an unfortunate cannon off the blue.

Allen then goes close with a bullet red that jiggles with the jaws of the bottom right pocket before Williams shows him how to do it with an audacious long pot to the opposite corner.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (1-25)

There’s a call for the monitor after Allen fails to connect with a red at the foot of the table trying to play a safety from baulk. The Irishman eventually dodges out of trouble and then plays one of the shots of the match when he guides a wonderful long red to the bottom right corner. It’s totally unexpected and earns gasps of delight from the crowd.

However, Allen undoes his own good work seconds later when he fails to cut an easier black into the same pocket.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS (0-20)

Williams’ excellent start comes to a halt when he despatches a twitchy red to the bottom right pocket. The cue ball follows through into a second red and it ends up almost snookering him. The Welshman has a joke with the referee about the colour he is nominating, becoming yet another player to refer to the Jimmy White incident, before heading up to baulk.

ALLEN 4-3 WILLIAMS

On we go! Williams rolls in green, brown and blue before ending on the pink.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (40-48)

Williams’ snooker lures the error out of Allen and the Welshman duly sticks the yellow in its own pocket.

He can’t land on the green though and the frame remains in the balance.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (37-48)

Williams is first to blink as he leaves a tricky red on close to the middle right pocket. In-keeping with the attacking nature of the contest, Allen takes it on and clips it down.

Frustration isn’t far away though and he’s forced to play a sublime snooker with the cue ball locked behind the black near the bottom cushion and the yellow hidden in baulk behind the remaining balls.

Williams fouls on his first attempt but somehow lays a snooker of his own on his second effort.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (33-48)

The home crowd rise in volume once more as Allen corks a sensational long red to the bottom left corner pocket. He’s not on a colour but the final red is relatively safe near the bottom cushion.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (32-48)

This frame is well and truly up for grabs now. Allen turns up the heat with another short break before leaving one of the final two reds in an inviting position near the bottom right pocket with the cue ball close to baulk.

Williams takes it on but can’t quite convince the jaws to let it drop.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (17-48)

Allen makes further inroads with a brilliant pot with the rest on a red to the yellow pocket. He then doubles another red to the middle left but is unlucky with cannon that doesn’t separate the two remaining in the middle of the table.

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS (0-48)

The Welsh Potting Machine seems all set to stay in the hunt with some accomplished potting, including a break-extending red to the green pocket with the rest. However, he winces in annoyance when he makes a mess of a red to the bottom right pocket.

Both players then suffer a spell of the jitters before Allen gets in…

ALLEN 4-2 WILLIAMS

That’ll do it! Allen despatches a red and does little else beyond that to secure the two-frame lead. That’s four in a row and means he’s one away from a semi-final showdown with Neil Robertson.

ALLEN 3-2 WILLIAMS (65-6)

So close! Allen regains position with a devilish cut on a red before an even better one on the black to the bottom right. He’s 59 ahead with 59 remaining but can’t finish it off with the remaining reds in an unkind grouping. He plays safe by tucking the cue ball behind the black and leaves with Williams with it all to do.

ALLEN 3-2 WILLIAMS (48-6)

The half century looks on for Allen as he continues to play sumptuous snooker. However, a twist is not far away as he overruns on a pink to the bottom left and sees the cue ball follow suit.

ALLEN 3-2 WILLIAMS

Allen hits the front! The reigning champion chalks up a 37 to leave Williams needing snookers as the Welshman refuses to rise from his chair to chase a lost cause.

ALLEN 2-2 WILLIAMS (22-5)

A terrific long red gets Williams rolling but his run ends abruptly when he fails to down the black to the bottom left corner via the spider.

ALLEN 2-2 WILLIAMS (22-0)

Allen continues where he left off at the interval with some excellent shot-making. He glides a red to the bottom right pocket and opens up the pack while landing on the black. He sinks a red and moves up to the brown ball to maintain position but a nick off the yellow ultimately ends his run as he tries to engineer a route back down the table.

ALLEN 2-2 WILLIAMS

All square at the interval. Allen hits back from 2-0 down with a splendid break of 74. Both players have played offensively at every opportunity and it’s made for a fine spectacle so far.

ALLEN 1-2 WILLIAMS

That is some response from the Pistol. He’s not been able to string much together so far tonight, but that’s all changed now. A quite marvellous break of 77 sees the Northern Irishman cut the deficit and get on the board.

ALLEN 0-2 WILLIAMS

Allen misses the final red to the middle left pocket and allows Williams to step in and complete the job.

ALLEN 0-1 WILLIAMS (22-70)

Déjà vu for Williams. He puts together a brilliant break of 70 but can’t quite convince the final red to take a dive into the middle right pocket. Allen needs a snooker but won’t give up just yet.

ALLEN 0-1 WILLIAMS (22-0)

Allen plays a bold and aggressive shot into the pack and then picks out a wonderful pot to the middle left. He then opts for a smart snooker as he tucks the cue ball tight to the brown. Intelligent snooker from the Northern Irishman.

ALLEN 0-1 WILLIAMS (13-0)

Allen worked hard for that, so he’ll be slightly disappointed he couldn’t muster more than 13.

A nice cut on the black to the bottom left with the rest and a lovely long red to the green pocket are the pick of his shots before he’s forced to make an early dart for baulk.

ALLEN 0-1 WILLIAMS

What a dramatic finale to that first frame! Williams finally sinks a couple more reds to start off on the front foot, but Allen had chances to pinch it despite being way behind on the board.

ALLEN 0-0 WILLIAMS (10-62)

Allen produces a magical shot off the cushions to nick a red into the middle left pocket. He’s right out of luck for position on the black to the bottom left though and he can’t tease it down with the rest. Surely the Welsh Potting Machine will get over the line from here?

ALLEN 0-0 WILLIAMS (9-62)

Allen makes a tidy start but then over cuts a black to the bottom left corner but then Williams fails to squeeze the red beyond that ball to all-but clinch the frame. Still a chance for the Pistol!

ALLEN 0-0 WILLIAMS (0-62)

After a spell of safety, Williams breaks the stalemate with a superbly controlled long red to the bottom right pocket. From there he preys upon the red-black combos near the bottom cushion before an awkward nudge means he has to veer off for a blue to the middle left. He seems to be back on track but as his break hits 62 his attempt to ricochet into the pack goes awry and he ends up taking on a red down the right cushion that leaves the table open for Allen to try and nick the opener.

INCOMING

Local hero Mark Allen faces off against Mark Williams shortly.

Robertson 5-2 Selby

In goes a trademark long red followed by green. A 5-2 win for Robertson with a closing break of 53 and he will meet Mark Allen or Mark Williams in the last four on Saturday afternoon. We'll be back with that one in 15 minutes. See you then.

Robertson 4-2 Selby (73-11)

Blue is match ball. In goes blue, but he misses the red. So one snooker needed by Selby. Long way back, but he'll keep trying.

Robertson 4-2 Selby (67-11)

In goes pink to a centre pocket. Just needing red and colour for victory.

Robertson 4-2 Selby (60-11)

Robertson going through these balls with his usual attention to detail. Not needing much more to put this frame and match to bed. Lovely screw shot on black. Back for reds. On the brink here..

Robertson 4-2 Selby (16-11)

Robbo gets there the third time to clip pack and has chance of a long red seconds later. Which he holes with a glorious effort. Superb to land on black. Chance then to produce a match-winning break at this visit.

Robertson 4-2 Selby (0-7)

Both of these players can score heavily, but are also fine safety players. Selby discovers a plant on reds. Was a fluke, but benefits from roll up behind brown. Robertson off two cushions but hits pink and back they go.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (91-41)

Selby with the yellow to a top bag, but doesn't find the right contact and leaves the yellow. Robertson needs yellow and green to scramble over the line. In goes the yellow, green and brown before the other colours disappear. Long old frame. Plenty of drama, but the Melburnian gets the job done. He is one frame away from victory.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (64-41)

In goes the red with rest for Robertson, but he still needs a colour to leave Selby needing a snooker. Tries the fine cut, but he overcuts the black. Life in this frame.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (63-41)

This Robertson lead could be wiped out before Selby plays another shot. What a remarkable turnaround. Fourth attempt by Robertson and gets there just in time with a fine escape. But also gets it safe. Lead down to 22 points on the final red so Robertson will need a colour with final red..

Robertson 3-2 Selby (63-37)

And that will be another four points towards Selby as the lead is reduced to 26 points with possible 35 points left up. All change in Belfast.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (63-33)

Another brilliant shot by Selby as he tucks Robertson up behind blue again with red in baulk. Not an easy hit and he doesn't get there. A miss called. And Robertson is back behind the blue.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (63-29)

Selby needing a snooker otherwise he will trail 4-2 in the race to five. One red left up. And Selby gets the snooker as he swerves white round brown and up behind blue. Robertson fails to hit the red. Would you believe it. Selby needs a black with red to win.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (50-25)

Great recovery pot by Neil on a red after losing the white. Nice cannon on black and he is right back in business. Mark will be fearing the worst now..

Robertson 3-2 Selby (7-25)

Well now, well now. Selby decides to push the boat out so to speak. Can't nail long red as it rattles jaws and he has left Robertson bang in among the balls. Could be heading 4-2 clear if he is mindful of his work. All there for the potting.

Robertson 3-2 Selby (0-25)

Selby first to the punch in the sixth frame with a fairly rapid knock to lead 25-0 before running safe to baulk. All these safety shots being given due respect out there. One false move could be disastrous.

Robertson 2-2 Selby (123-0)

He clears the table with 84 and that does the job for a 3-2 lead. All heating up at an autumnal Waterfront in Belfast.

Robertson 2-2 Selby (84-0)

Mistake on a safety shot by Selby hitting black instead of red and Robertson pounces with mid-range red. Has put these reds away quite majestically. And is going to move 3-2 clear with another decent break.

Robertson 2-2 Selby (32-0)

Out of position on 32 with red on rest failing to bring required position. Just the safety shot to follow. Frustrating end to what seemed like a large break looming.

Robertson 2-2 Selby (31-0)

Robertson sees a red career into a yellow pocket. Blistering opening pot from distance. And this suddenly an obvious chance to score.

Robertson 1-2 Selby (97-5)

Robertson chasing the century, but so unfortunate to see white gallop down a baulk pocket after brilliantly doubling the last red to a middle bag. They head for their break at 2-2. Both men needing three more frames to reach last four.

Robertson 1-2 Selby (57-1)

Golden chance for Robertson to get over the winning line at this visit, but they all need potting. A tricky shot bridging over red is well taken by Neil and we look set for 2-2 at the mid-session.

Robertson 1-2 Selby (7-1)

Selby attempts a tricky blue to the green pocket, but just failed to get his angles right on that attempt. Robertson handed chance to get hand on table after a rare dry spell.

Robertson 1-1 Selby (4-104)

This has been clinical from Selby, really has. Could be a century coming up. His second century of the week. But he runs out of position on yellow. Just the 95, but that always works. A 2-1 lead for the Leicester professional.

Robertson 1-1 Selby (4-46)

Selby breaks the stalemate with a crunching red to left centre pocket. Takes first opportunity to roll white into pack of res and is in prime position for a notable break at this visit. All there for the taking after Robertson caught a red thick trying to run safe.

Robertson 1-1 Selby (0-5)

Selby misses a black off the spot among the balls. Always looked high and early opportunity eludes the four-time world champion. Robertson narrowly fails to pick out a double on red with Selby failing with similar shot.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (21-66)

Robertson battled gamely for snookers, but always a tough ask against a bloke like Selby. Going for just under an hour and we are level at 1-1 in the race to five frames.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-61)

A pot on red with the rest just struggles in, but Selby lands nicely on black to continue break. Out of position seconds later and might be just a safety shot coming up. Fails to nudge the yellow safe before Robertson screws a white into pocket after slotting a long red. Selby then comes up with a plant on reds as he closes in on levelling the match at 1-1.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-14)

Robertson with the two misses trying to hit a red when he could see another red. Opts for a different route the third time. Hits the knuckle of a middle jaw on way back up and leaves Selby with a real chance to compile some points.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-0)

And his decision-making pays off as Selby leaves red to green bag. Nothing else doing as Robertson can't land ideally on a colour. A reprieve for Selby.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (5-0)

Robertson keen to get reds open while running safe. Aggressive safety clearly the way ahead for the 2010 world champion.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (78-36)

In goes the final red to green pocket with thumping long pot and that will do the job for Robbo. Superb from the Aussie. He leads 1-0.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (77-36)

32 from Selby in response before he leaves white behind pink. 45 the difference with possible 35 left up. But Robbo doesn't get there off two cushions. One snooker back.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (77-0)

Robertson tickles a red into the centre bag after splashing opening reds. Chance of a ton straight off the bat. Robbo fully focussed on job at hand. Red stays out, but should be more than enough. Three snookers needed.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (64-0)

Robbo almost planted red to middle bag after slotting black, but red stays up and suddenly chance is there to win first frame in one kill. What a start this is. Enough in open to get this frame won quicker than firing up a few shrimps on the barbie.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (23-0)

A three-ball plant by Robertson finds its way into a top pocket and suddenly the Aussie has chance to put down an early marker. Lovely brown to middle and opportunity is there to score.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (0-0)

Almost ready to roll then with the second quarter-final. Robertson leads 15-8 on the career head-to-heads, including the last five matches, and ran out a 6-3 winner in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix last year. They first met in the last 48 of the 2006 Welsh Open with Selby winning 5-3.

Gilbert 4-5 Zhou

"I just had the feeling that I was going to win today," said Zhou, who will face the winner of Lyu Haotian or Anthony McGill in the semi-finals.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-103)

And in goes the black for 103. His third century of the event. Brilliant ball striking and he is going to run out a merited winner of this match. 130 total clearance and a 5-4 win. He is through to the last four.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-73)

Looks for all the world like Zhou is heading through here. Break of 57 before punching red into centre pocket. Should be frame and match. A 5-4 win for Zhou. Can he finish with a century?

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-36)

Some solid ball striking by Zhou as break quickly reaches 29 and counting. Don't want to say this is a frame-winning chance, but it feels that way at this level.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-14)

Terrific plant on red by Zhou and he is back out to land on black. That was a sweet hit by the Chinese player. Chance to build a lead.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-0)

Early chance for Gilbert in the decider and he gets a bit of encouragement from the Belfast crowd only to miss black off the spot. Well, has been blighted by some errors since leading 4-2.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (9-77)

Chances coming and going for Dave, but full credit to Zhou as he maintains composure to restore parity at 4-4 with a run of 54. One more frame of this quarter-final and Zhou suddenly looks the likelier winner.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (9-24)

Sublime long red by Gilbert, but he ends up overcutting the black. Another disappointing miss as tension mounts.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (8-22)

Zhou faced with black along top cushion, but far too much juice on the shot and he rattles the jaws. Gilbert quickly out of position. Forced to run safe.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (0-15)

Another chance of a cut on a red for Gilbert and he catches it too thick. Same story as the black in previous frame, but will that prove equally as costly? Zhou looking to take this match all the way.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (36-64)

These points could all have been Gilbert's...Zhou punishing the miss on black by mopping up the required points. In goes yellow and green and Dave needs two snookers otherwise it is 4-3. Gilbert plays one shot, but concedes the frame.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (36-8)

That is remarkable. Gilbert seemingly sailing along, but then misses an easy black to yellow pocket. Didn't threaten the pocket with that attempt. Extraordinary miss. Really is.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (20-1)

Gilbert's long potting has become a feature of this match as he slams in another great long ball before landing sweetly on pink. Chance here to get frame and match won at this visit.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (84-42)

An 84 break from Gilbert leaves him one frame away from the last four.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (75-42)

Gilbert into the lead in no time at all really. One red slightly near side cushion, but this is the last hurdle.

Opts for rest rather overstretching. In goes red with rest, but not ideally on the blue. In goes blue to leave mid-range yellow. Has to drag this in to land on green. Which he also needs.

Drops it in, but still needs green and he is using spider over blue. But another superb pot and that is going to be 4-2.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (20-42)

Bang! Dave picks out long red and this is a great chance to wipe out that Zhou lead. And perhaps even more. Nothing looks safe on the table.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (0-42)

The safety error by Gilbert this time and Zhou has chance to show off his cue skills. Cracking one cushion pot on yellow and delivers the white into the bunch of reds, but he ends up overcutting the pot on red. Tough bridging, but leaves nothing to go at. Just the safety for Gilbert.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (78-0)

Third half century of the quarter-final from Dave and this looks like a one-hit visit. Zhou left a long red over pocket and has been duly punished. A break of 71 and a 3-2 lead. Edges clear again for third time today.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (53-0)

Gilbert not faced with an easy table, but is picking them off with some purpose to keep the break alive. 'The Angry Farmer' looks to have regained his composure as black drops to middle and he screws over for red near side rail. Neat positional play from Dave and on he goes with black on pink spot.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (7-0)

Bout of safety upon the resumption of this quarter-final joust. These players come out at 12 noon and we are nowhere nearer finding who will win this.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-69)

Looks like we are heading 2-2 at the interval. Zhou drops in final red to leave Gilbert needing a snooker. In goes the brown. Gilbert chasing two snookers on colours, but he has seen enough. We are all square in the first quarter-final.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-57)

A fine knock of 56 from Zhou to establish lead of 22 points with 43 remaining. Caught red to centre too thick and it didn't drop. On we go then.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-49)

Zhou into the lead in the frame, but two of the remaining three reds are on a side cushion. So work to be done to win frame at this visit.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-17)

Gilbert can't land on red from green. Looks very annoyed, but then throws in a dreadful safety shot. Looked ripe for the world No. 19 to advance, but suddenly chance passes to Zhou.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (17-1)

Another cracking red to gain access to the table by Dave. Looks like he is warming to the occasion out there. Will be feeling good about himself as he ploughs into reds from holing black. Obvious chance to compile a big break here.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (67-43)

A lead of 10 points for Zhou, but Gilbert has chance to clear the colours after Zhou hits a black attempting to escape from a snooker. Brilliant brown, blue and pink from Davie and he has snatched an absorbing frame for a 2-1 lead. That is magnificent from Gilbert. A big ovation from the Belfast crowd.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (40-42)

A tense old end to the frame with Zhou two points clear and one red left in baulk. This could go either way.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (16-36)

Another wonderful piece of timing from Dave to drain a red into the green bag. That is classy stuff. What can he make here...

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (8-36)

Gilbert back to the table with a probing long red. Gives him chance to roll white into baulk and up to the cushion. A finely poised look to the third frame. Zhou could be forced to take a tough red to middle. Not quite there, but cut on red by Gilbert to yellow bag fails to materialise. Zhou then fails to clip home a fine cut on red to middle.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (0-36)

An opening 36 from Zhou with that pack of reds bunched together and one red in baulk. Could be a prolonged bout of tactical play to sort this out.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (0-29)

Bolstered by that effort in the second frame, Zhou is first to the punch in the third frame. This match coming nicely to the boil with both men in stroke.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-65)

Anything you can do...55 from Dave in the first frame is matched by 55 from Zhou in the second frame. That is a quite impeccable clearance with his pot on the penultimate red from distance especially impressive. Like Gilbert in first frame, had no right to make that break, but pieced it together like it was simple. Stunning start to this first quarter-final.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-15)

A second chance for Zhou to launch a counter offensive after running out of position. Gilbert kept in check. Second frame in the balance.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-4)

This has been a terrific start by Dave Gilbert. Looks like he is going to take this frame out in double quick time. Just looking for a couple of reds here for a 2-0 lead, but he misses a red with the rest. Didn't see that coming.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (1-0)

Majestic piece of cueing from Gilbert to slam home a long blue. Zhou missed chance of long red and that could cost him a few points. Gilbert on the move again early in this frame.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (64-50)

A stunning clearance of 55 to the pink from Gilbert and he leads 1-0. Zhou with a tap of his hands and a nod. He knew that was a bit special. Gilbert with a 1-0 lead. Superb from 'The Angry Farmer'.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (36-50)

Stunning long red by Dave gives him chance to put a dent in the Zhou lead. One red near the side rail at moment. Plays a brilliant shot to knock in a red and nudge the red away from the black. Leaves himself double on the final red near centre pocket and bangs it in at pace. What a clearance this would be.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (5-46)

Dave in a spot of a pickle here. Snookered behind the green in baulk and doesn't want to leave an easy opening otherwise could be end of first frame.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (2-39)

End of break on 31, but not a bad effort given the position of balls and not a bad lead either. Gilbert with a delightful red down the table and into a top pocket. What a pot that is.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (1-28)

Gilbert missing a red with a tough cueing over the white and opportunity knocks for Zhou. Black and pink are tied up with blue away from its spot so that cue ball will travel a fair bit in this break.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (1-8)

Zhou with a 4-0 win over Robert Milkins and a 4-2 success against Shaun Murphy yesterday to reach this stage.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

An animated crowd inside the Waterfront Hall for the opening quarter-final. Gilbert breaks off. First to five frames will reach the semi-finals on Saturday.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

David Gilbert and Zhou Yuelong are ready to roll in Belfast. Gilbert leads the career head-to-heads 2-1. They last met at last year's Welsh Open with Zhou a 4-2 winner in the last 32 of that event.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open.

'That table is disgusting' - Allen slams state of tables

Mark Allen has called on World Snooker to help the players by improving the condition of the tables at the Home Nations events.

Allen kept the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title alive with a 4-0 win over Xiao Guodong.

The scoreline was impressive, and he was by some distance the better player, but the Northern Irishman came off and spoke out about the state of the table at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

“I can say it now I have won 4-0, but that table is disgusting,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio. “It is really bad.

“It is so different from the first two days’ play. It is heavy, it is drifting and playing tighter than normal.

“It is horrible, horrible to play on and it is about getting four frames and getting through."

Read the full story here

