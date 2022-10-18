Premium Snooker John Higgins - Jackson Page 13:45-16:00

O'Sullivan believes 'amazing' Williams can win another world title

Mark Williams is one of the great left-handed players in sport, and Ronnie O’Sullivan has compared him to another brilliant leftie in golf superstar Phil Mickelson.

Williams is still going strong at the age of 47, having won his third world title in 2018 and continuing to produce results.

He won the British Open last season, reached the final of the Shoot Out and progressed to the last-four at the Masters and the World Championship.

A run to the semi-finals of the European Masters showed he is in good form at the start of the current campaign, and he is looking to add a second Northern Ireland Open to his trophy cabinet this week.

O’Sullivan could be an obstacle in his path in Belfast, but he feels Williams has it in him to win another world title.

The Rocket compared Williams to Mickelson, a six-time major winner who won the US PGA Championship at the age of 50 - to become the oldest player to claim one of golf’s top tournaments.

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams

