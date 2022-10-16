Premium Snooker Rod Lawler - Judd Trump 13:46-16:01 Live

Trump 0-0 Lawler (42-48)

Trump can't free up the final red from a side cushion. Lawler then flukes the final red and has chance to take this opening frame on colours. Only the blue is off the spot. What a chance this is.

Trump 0-0 Lawler (20-39)

Lawler into the lead, but out of position holding a 19-point advantage. Four reds left up. Just couldn't get the split on four reds.

Trump 0-0 Lawler (20-7)

But a black off the spot is missed by the 2019 world champion. That is unexpected. Spot of side and the black deviated from its intended path to pocket.

Trump 0-0 Lawler (13-7)

All very tight in the opening exchanges before Trump picks out red to middle. Goes in off the pink, but picks out another fine red seconds later. Chance for the world No. 2 to get hand on table.

Trump 0-0 Lawler (0-1)

So we are off and running with a bout of safety play before Lawler rolls in a long red only to snooker himself.

Trump 0-0 Lawler (0-0)

"This is a great event. You know it is going to be special," said Trump, who is chasing a fourth Northern Ireland Open title. "Rod is very attacking even though he is methodical."

Around the tables

Few results from this morning.

Kyren Wilson 4-0 Ken Doherty

Zhao Xintong 1-4 Lyu Haotian

Yan Bingtao 4-2 Liang Wenbo

Trump ready for Belfast opener

Good afternoon and welcome to live updates from the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. First up is Judd Trump against Rod Lawler which is followed by four-time world champion Mark Selby against former women's world champion Reanne Evans at the Waterfront Hall. A place in the last 64 is on the line. Should be a fascinating afternoon.

Astonishing emotion from O'Sullivan revealed for first time after seventh world title

Seventh Heaven. The powerful emotions felt by Ronnie O'Sullivan after his seventh World Championship title were revealed for the first time on the Eurosport show

After claiming his famous seventh world title at the Crucible in May, O'Sullivan joined the Eurosport studio, and in footage which has never been seen before, the snooker great broke down into tears as the magnitude of the achievement hit home.

The moment gives an extraordinary insight into how much a seventh world title meant to O'Sullivan.

Seventh Heaven, O'Sullivan discusses in-depth the feelings that came up as he drew level with Stephen Hendry with his tally of triumphs at the Crucible. The conversation was part of the special two-hour show on Speaking to his good friend and one of his former rivals, Alan McManus, on, O'Sullivan discusses in-depth the feelings that came up as he drew level with Stephen Hendry with his tally of triumphs at the Crucible. The conversation was part of the special two-hour show on discovery+ and Eurosport, which you can watch on demand now.

The defining moment O’Sullivan asked a coach to 'take game apart'

- - -

