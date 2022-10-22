Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Neil Robertson 04:01:38 Replay

We will be back at 12:45pm on Sunday with the final of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open. Mark Allen v Zhou Yuelong. Should be quite an occasion as Allen bids to keep the Alex Higgins Trophy in Belfast. See you then.

Allen 6-2 Robertson

"I really enjoyed it. I done good things at the right time. To do it on a re-spot in front of the crazy fans here in Belfast was really nice," said Allen, who made two centuries in a convincing victory. "I don't feel like I've played my best stuff this week, but what I've had is a really good attitude."

Allen 5-2 Robertson (64-57)

Fearless stuff from Allen! He rolls in the black from distance and the raucous Belfast crowd loved every second of that match. What a finale to that frame. Superb from Allen on the night.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (57-57)

Allen preferring to keep the black safe rather than try any pots. Some fabulous stuff here from Allen.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (57-57)

Brilliant from Allen as he mops up the colours. A re-spotted black to decide this frame. Neil wins toss and puts Mark in. A fine initial shot and Robertson can't pick out the double on black. Allen with another super safety shot rather than go for the black.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (39-57)

Robertson goes for double on final red, but doesn't drop. Allen then almost doubles red up and down table, but he leaves red over a top pocket. In goes fine snick on red. But no colour. A lead of 27 points with 27 points left up. And Allen then picks out long yellow. Chance to force the re-spotted black.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (30-50)

Robertson picks out a beaut of a long red. Didn't touch the sides. Will still need the red tied up in baulk.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (30-40)

End of break on 30, but right back in this frame. 51 remaining on the table and three reds left up.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (22-40)

Safety mistake by Robertson. Massive roars from this Northern Irish crowd behind their man as he starts the break with some tough pots at top end of table. One red safe in baulk, but the rest of these balls are there for the potting. Definitely frame and match-winning chance. Albeit a tricky one.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (0-40)

Robertson making heavy weather of this break, but continues to pot balls. Which is the most important part of the deal. Just seeing the white ball elude him at key moment. Does he play safe? Or push the boat out with pink to green pocket? Just nudges white off brown to cover path to red over right corner. Allen seeking one more good chance here.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (0-16)

Robertson's pot success coming in at 83 percent with Allen at 92 so far. The Masters winner sees a brown fail to drop, but doesn't leave a pot for Allen to go at.

Allen 5-2 Robertson (0-7)

All happening out there. Nothing wrong with Robertson's long potting this evening. In goes long red and he cracks away the pink. Must win four straight frames and he will go out on his sword you suspect.

Allen 4-2 Robertson (80-37)

Super pot on red and he slots the black to leave Robertson needing a snooker. In goes the yellow and his opponent needs two snookers, but he doubles green up and down table and in goes brown. Allen will lead 5-2 and the Belfast crowd are roaring him on. A priceless break of 60.

Allen 4-2 Robertson (59-37)

Robbo attempts to power in a long red and he leaves opportunity for Allen. Which he seizes upon. Red into a top bag does the trick. Right back in this frame and has freed up a few reds in the process. Brilliant from Allen.

Allen 4-2 Robertson (6-37)

Attempts to hold for reds with rest, but ends up jawing the pink. Looks a bit baffled, but pink and black are tied up which strongly favours him.

Allen 4-2 Robertson (0-30)

Few little breaks going for Robertson and perhaps the run of the ball is favouring the Aussie. A crunching red to right centre gives him access to the table and he will sense this is an opportunity to continue the recovery in this semi-final. Key moments in this contest.

Allen 4-1 Robertson (17-84)

Finally chance for Robertson to cut loose here and collect his second frame of the match. Has been hit by a barrage of Allen scoring, but steadies the ship. Allen left a safety escape shot of pace and has been duly punished. A break of 68 from the Aussie and this match remains an active matter.

Allen's perfect plant

Enjoy this little slice of snooker utopia brought to you via Belfast. Allen throwing his very being into this effort.

‘What a brave shot’ - Allen nails long-range plant against Robertson at Northern Ireland Open

Allen 4-1 Robertson (13-3)

Robbo is toiling under pressure as he misses a routine brown after cracking home another long red. Allen back at the baize sooner than he expected.

Allen 4-1 Robertson (6-2)

Cross double for Robertson on a red, but no colour to follow. The former world champion looking very stern at the moment.

Allen 4-1 Robertson (6-1)

Pressure on a black for Robertson, but is a tough ask off side rail and Allen is back in again here. Black has run safe, but pink and blue are in open. Another superb recovery red from Allen finds the target. Missing very little at the moment.

Allen 4-1 Robertson (0-0)

Robbo nudges a red over a top bag, but has cover from the yellow. Another fine shot from Allen to come off side cushion and run up to a red. Leaves Robertson a possible red to middle, but just catches the near jaw before staying up. Allen then does likewise seconds later with red to opposite centre.

Allen 4-1 Robertson (0-0)

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position

Allen 3-1 Robertson (136-0)

In the land of Hurricane Higgins, Mark Allen is blowing Neil Robertson away here. A total clearance of 136. Robertson with only 19 points in the past three frames. All roads lead to Antrim at the moment.

Allen 3-1 Robertson (79-0)

It doesn't matter what you do in snooker if you are stuck in your seat. No matter how good you are, the chair is no place to score. Another chance for Allen to register a century.

Allen 3-1 Robertson (60-0)

A glorious plant by Allen to start this break and he is playing at the same pace as Ronnie O'Sullivan at the moment. Just too hot to handle.

Allen 3-1 Robertson (13-0)

Boys back on the baize after the break and Allen has utterly thumped home a stunning plant on reds. What a shot that is. Allen right back at this here. Robertson can only sit and watch.

Allen 2-1 Robertson (100-18)

A classy run of 100 from Allen, who holds a 3-1 lead against the world No. 3. The defending champion right in the mood out there.

Allen 2-1 Robertson (66-18)

Simply can't leave easy openings at this level. Allen with 58 before he plays a superb split on reds from the yellow. A 3-1 lead coming up for 'The Pistol' and could also be a century for the home hope.

Allen 2-1 Robertson (16-18)

Another safety error by Robertson has opened the door for Allen to recover. He will fancy himself to make a few at this visit with balls out in open.

Allen 2-1 Robertson (0-18)

Just the 18 from the Melburnian when he probably imagined more. This is the final frame before the mid-session break.

Allen 2-1 Robertson (0-10)

Allen into the lead, but leaves Robertson with a long red to attack and that usually means bad news. In goes the long red and Robertson will look to save some points in his bank account at this visit.

Allen 1-1 Robertson (68-1)

Two fabulous long reds by the Antrim man will seal the deal in this frame. Those balls are fairly finding the target out there. After reaching the British Open final a few weeks ago, Allen looks to again be in uncompromising mood this evening.

Allen 1-1 Robertson (61-1)

Allen holding a lead of 60 points with just five reds left up. Just needs one of them to leave the Masters holder needing a snooker. What you would call a strong position in any game of snooks.

Allen 1-1 Robertson (37-1)

Lovely red picked out by the home favourite to middle pocket and he will attempt to emulate Robbo's run in the previous frame. Opens up a few reds from potting black and chance is there to make a big break.

Allen 1-1 Robertson (14-1)

Neither of these men taking a backward step out there tonight. Robertson has a dart at a long red, misses and leaves Allen in. But he can only make 14 in response.

Allen 1-0 Robertson (30-68)

A rapid break of 56 from Robertson after Allen rattled the jaws with that red. He is 37 clear with a possible 35 left up. Seems like 1-1 is likely. And is a certainty with Robertson taking out the final red down the side rail into the green bag.

Allen 1-0 Robertson (30-24)

These pockets don't have too much give on them with Allen crashing a red into jaws at pace. But doesn't drop. Robertson given fresh scope in this frame.

Allen 1-0 Robertson (30-7)

No winning one-visit attack for Allen as red along top cushion comes back out at pace. Blue slams into back of leather with Robertson surveying his options, but a brown eludes him seconds later.

Allen 1-0 Robertson (25-4)

Allen looks completely dialled in here. First to the punch in this second frame. Black out of commission at mo. But looks happy enough to continue at table as he picks out a fine recovery cut on a mid-range red.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (76-21)

But nothing doing for the Aussie before Allen clambers further clear. A lead of 35 points with a possible 35 left up. Allen leaves Robertson in a snooker. He escapes but leaves red to a centre pocket and Allen strokes it home. Should be a 1-0 advantage. This fresh cloth certainly inspiring his mood. And the crowd loving it too. Allen with a 1-0 lead.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (35-16)

Some tremendous ball striking by Allen in this little cameo. Looks determined to keep the break going at any cost, but can't snick a red into a top bag. Red wouldn't go and Robertson has been handed an unlikely return to table.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (20-15)

Allen with a terrific pot on red after coming off one cushion to knock it in the yellow pocket. That is a superb shot and suddenly he has chance to get moving.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (0-15)

But you can't keep Robbo quiet as he sends another red crashing into heart of pocket. Already looks very sharp, but he groans after missing red to centre bag. Didn't count on that happening.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (0-8)

Trademark long red by Robertson, but he is quickly out of position. So just the safety for the Meburnian.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (0-1)

An early fluke on a red by Robertson, but nothing to follow for the Australian. Both men scoring freely this week so a mistake could prove costly.

Allen 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

Full house in the Waterfront for this match. Plenty of noise to greet the players. First man to six frames reaches the final on Sunday.

Zhou hits four centuries to reach final

A 6-4 win from 4-3 behind sees an inspired Zhou Yuelong overcome Anthony McGill in the opening semi-final. Full report here

Welcome back to the action

Coming up is arguably the match of the tournament with defending champion Mark Allen meeting tournament favourite Neil Robertson in Belfast. Robertson is 12-8 clear of Allen on the head-to-head career meetings.

McGill 4-6 Zhou

"Today I played really well," says Zhou, who made breaks of 100, 50, 132, 127 and 110 to thrill the Belfast fans. "You just need to keep focussing on the next frame and the next shot. I felt very relaxed before the semi-final and slept well last night. No pressure."

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-110)

A lovely effort from 110 of Zhou. He compiled 10 centuries last season, but makes four in one match today. He will face Neil Robertson or Mark Allen in the final on Sunday.

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-90)

Set to make a fourth century of the match...very, very impressive..

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-80)

Looks all over for the Scotsman. This has been sparkling from Zhou and he is going to reach the final in style. A deserved winner. No question.

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-58)

McGill must be fearing the worst. This match is slipping away. Will he get another chance after that early miss on blue? Could be curtains.

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-30)

Zhou back at table and back in business in his quest to reach third ranking final of career. A question of controlling his mind and momentum here. Opts against leaving a plant to develop more reds. Real chance here to get this match won.

McGill 4-5 Zhou (9-0)

An error by Zhou as he can't pot long red and can't get the white back to baulk. McGill gearing up for a tough blue to yellow pocket, but a bit tight on impact and he misses it. Only nine points of damage done to Zhou.

McGill 4-4 Zhou (0-132)

Another century bites the dust as Zhou brings up his third ton of the day in Belfast and fourth of the semi-final. Clearance of 127 for Zhou Yuelong. His 11th century of the season. Brilliant scoring. Really is. Pressure on McGill to respond.

McGill 4-4 Zhou (0-77)

Chance of a third century of the match for Zhou...

McGill 4-4 Zhou (0-47)

Superb recovery pot on a yellow by Zhou. Was out of position after running into a brown off a red, but nails the yellow to right centre as white returns to the scoring end. Not far from moving one up with a possible two frames to play.

McGill 4-4 Zhou (0-29)

Zhou plays a nice snooker behind brown after slotting long red and it seems like that could pay off for the Chengdu man. McGill brushes off a red, but leaves it. Well now..

McGill 4-3 Zhou (22-63)

Break of 37 from Zhou and McGill nods his head. Nobody can make the winning thrust out there. All very tense with misses coming and going. It is 4-4.

McGill 4-3 Zhou (22-61)

Zhou handed a simple opener after McGill can't tuck home red to middle. Chance for McGill to press on, but not taken. And suddenly it is Zhou who looks like he is going to level at 4-4.

McGill 4-3 Zhou (22-26)

A very taut eighth frame in progress. McGill can't tickle a red into pocket using extended red. Was a tough ask, but Zhou handed a reprieve until he overpowers a black and misses by miles. Five reds left up and tension is mounting.

McGill 4-3 Zhou (8-18)

A few errors creeping into the McGill output again and Zhou is left with a straightforward opener as he bids to resume scoring, but he misses a black off the spot. Bad miss at this juncture of the semi-final.

McGill 3-3 Zhou (101-0)

McGill fires a third ton of this semi-final with a one-visit 101 enough to establish a one-frame lead heading for the business end of match. Very impressive from the Scot.

McGill 3-3 Zhou (75-0)

This is solid from McGill. This was same lead Zhou had in previous frame, but he is not going to make the same mistake. From looking certain to trail 4-2, he is going to move 4-3 clear.

McGill 3-3 Zhou (30-0)

Magical long red by McGill to get himself moving in this seventh frame. There has been a turning point in the narrative since Zhou missed that red on the cusp of a 4-2 lead. No question.

McGill 2-3 Zhou (73-62)

As cool as you like from McGill. Was never out of position as he polished off the balls with minimum fuss. He draws level at 3-3 with a clinical clearance of 73. Zhou being heavily punished for blowing up among the balls. We are back at 3-3.

McGill 2-3 Zhou (48-62)

Nothing safe on the table and this could, and perhaps should, be 3-3 when McGill concludes his visit to table..

McGill 2-3 Zhou (15-62)

But he misses simple red in among the balls. That is a bad miss. Could the momentum of this match swing back to McGill? A gift presented to him by his opponent.

McGill 2-3 Zhou (0-51)

McGill pushes boat out by attempting a long red. Nowhere near potting angle and that could spell the end of another frame for the former Shoot Out winner. Obvious chance to press on for a 4-2 Zhou lead here and now.

McGill 2-3 Zhou (0-40)

Another blistering long red by Zhou finds the target and suddenly he is back at the table, looking to score and move 4-2 ahead. Full house in Belfast this afternoon, but Zhou appears to be at one with the table. Looking very calm and composed.

McGill 2-2 Zhou (0-132)

This is really inspired stuff from Zhou. Second ton of the match is safely tied down and he compiles a total clearance of 132 to lead 3-2. Problems for McGill because this level of scoring will need to be kept in check. Isn't missing much when the moment arrives.

McGill 2-2 Zhou (0-68)

Classy ball striking from Zhou as he embarks upon a possible 150th career century...

McGill 2-2 Zhou (0-54)

Off two cushions and into the pack with white to continue break via blue. Looks very much like Zhou is poised to move 3-2 clear in one visit. Certainly appears to be the heavier scoring figure of the two men.

McGill 2-2 Zhou (0-35)

Zhou chasing a place in his third ranking final and he is right back at the business end of the table after McGill catches red thick attempting to hole a long pot. Zhou continuing to make progress at this visit.

McGill 2-1 Zhou (11-72)

All reds congregate down the baulk end of table. Chances for McGill to recover, but just can't nail the required reds as Zhou returns to table aiming to finalise matters in this fourth frame. A 22 break has never been more welcome for him after that earlier 50. McGill will be irritated by seeing a mid-range red stay out using drag down the table, but Zhou kept calm to see it out. 2-2 at the mid-session in race to six.

McGill 2-1 Zhou (11-50)

McGill 2-1 Zhou (11-50)

Zhou conceding eight points in fouls failing to escape from a snooker. So McGill rolls in a free ball brown to the centre pocket, but nothing much more doing here at this visit.

McGill 2-1 Zhou (0-50)

Has taken these balls superbly so far as Zhou bids to restore parity at the break. Needs to open pack at some point as he nudges pink into a centre pocket to reach 50. But a plant on reds eludes him. Red firmly jawed. So not over the winning line.

McGill 2-1 Zhou (0-9)

One more frame to come before the mid-session interval. Zhou makes a poignant start as he rams a long red straight down the pocket after he was left with hand on table. Stuns white to stay on black.

McGill 1-1 Zhou (72-23)

Zhou sees the white head down a rabbit hole and that will be enough for the young Chinese player. He's seen enough. A 2-1 lead for Anthony.

McGill 1-1 Zhou (68-23)

A spectacular pot on a long red by McGill and looks like he is going to scramble over the winning line in this third frame. A few errors, but they don't matter if they don't cost you. Heading for a 2-1 lead it seems. Zhou requiring three snookers.

McGill 1-1 Zhou (54-23)

Both men missing reds when they seemed likelier to score and we are down to a fraught finale in the closing stages of the third frame on these final three reds.

McGill 1-1 Zhou (31-23)

Zhou in all kinds of bother attempting to slot a red via tough cueing over the blue with rest and he ends up thumping the red into a side cushion. No winning counter attack as McGill emerges from his seat.

McGill 1-1 Zhou (31-7)

McGill this time benefits from a Zhou error trying to nurse home a long red. Superb opening red from McGill, but work to be done here. He then sees a red drop in after potting black. That is unfortunate.

McGill 1-0 Zhou (0-100)

Ton Up for Zhou, but black sticks in the jaws off the spot. A superb break of 100 from Zhou. That is delightful. We are level at 1-1.

McGill 1-0 Zhou (0-84)

McGill far too thick with a safety attempt running back to baulk and it is going to cost him the second frame. Zhou has been given a chance to get fully in stroke here and gratefully accepts the invitation.

McGill 1-0 Zhou (0-36)

Lovely from Zhou as he looks to restore parity in the match. A tricky opening red over a top pocket and he embarks upon what he hopes will be a telling contribution.

McGill 0-0 Zhou (57-48)

Zhou into the lead with one red left on the table, but he then butchers a safety attempt and he is going to be punished by the Scot, who mops up red and colours to win the frame on black. That is a dreadful error by Zhou, but McGill is happy to pocket the first frame for a 1-0 lead. All a bit nervy, but the former world semi-finalist leads.

McGill 0-0 Zhou (34-36)

McGill in among the balls, but misses a pink. Looked an easy pot to continue the break, but he can't slot it and Zhou returns to the table. Probably can't really believe he has been handed another chance.

McGill 0-0 Zhou (34-7)

Zhou sees a yellow elude him using the rest and McGill takes the opportunity to splash the reds open via the black. Very positive move by the Scotsman and it has turned out to be a decent visit into the main bunch.

McGill 0-0 Zhou (0-6)

Early chance for Zhou as he slides home a lovely long red from distance to the green pocket.

McGill 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

So these men have met five times with Zhou 3-2 clear on the career head-to-heads. They last met earlier this year in the last 32 of the German Masters with Zhou winning 5-2, but McGill emerged a 6-5 winner in the last 32 of last year's UK Championship. Remember, first to six frames today will reach the final on Sunday.

Welcome back to Belfast

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open semi-finals.

O'Sullivan hails Robertson as the best in the world

Ronnie O'Sullivan has paid tribute to who he considers to be the "best player in the world for a few years now" - and that is Neil Robertson.

The Rocket, who exited the tournament earlier in the week, was in the Eurosport studio to watch the Thunder from Down Under defeat Mark Selby 5-2 in a "heavyweight" quarter-final clash at the Northern Ireland Open.

O'Sullivan has always respected Robertson, who is now through to the semi-finals in Belfast, and gave the Australian some very serious recognition from a legend of the sport.

The seven-time world champion not only said that Robertson was the best in the world, but made it clear that he has been for a good while now.

"It's a proper game because they are two fantastic players," O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

"Two heavyweights. Neil Robertson, for me, has been the best player in the world for a few years now.

"He has been the most consistent, an amazing player, playing against probably one of the hardest match players we have ever had in the game.

"A brilliant game to watch, you know."

Saturday's order of play

Saturday October 22

Semi-finals

13:00

Zhou Yuelong v Anthony McGill

19:00

Mark Allen v Neil Robertson

