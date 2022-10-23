Premium Snooker Northern Ireland Open 02:41:03 Replay

Allen will also take his place in the Champion of Champions in Bolton next week, an event he won two years ago. A merited success for the former Masters holder in front of his home fans.

Allen 9-4 Zhou

"I feel like I won that match today in the first session. He should have been 5-1 in front, but I managed to get out at 4-4. I was just a different player tonight. I was so positive. I felt like I got out of jail and I played well tonight," says Allen, who emulated his 9-8 win over John Higgins in last year's final at the Waterfront Hall. "It doesn't get any better than this. This amazing crowd. This is what we do in Northern Ireland. We support our own so thank you very much."

Allen 8-4 Zhou (132-0)

Break of 109 from Mark Allen as he wins eight straight frames from 4-1 behind to complete a 9-4 win over a misfiring Zhou Yuelong. Too strong in the end.

Allen 8-4 Zhou (83-0)

Are we going to see this final finish with a century? Every chance now.

Allen 8-4 Zhou (52-0)

The home favourite is not far from the winning line here. Allen on brink of earning £80,000, The Alex Higgins Trophy and also gaining a place in Champion of Champions next week.

Allen 8-4 Zhou (23-0)

Allen snatches a shot with a rest on red, but seems like he will continue to get chances out there as Zhou misses red to right centre.

Allen 8-4 Zhou (23-0)

Looks like Allen might be about to call this a night here and now. Zhou cutting a slightly dispirited figure. Little wonder. Highest break tonight has been 33.

Allen 8-4 Zhou (0-0)

Breaks of 53, 85, 50 and 51 from Allen tonight as he moves 8-4 clear in race to nine.

Allen 7-4 Zhou (76-33)

Big roar for Mark Allen as green disappears. Two snookers required otherwise it is 8-4. Only four balls left up. Down goes brown, blue and pink. A massive shift in momentum since he trailed 4-1. He leads 8-4.

'Nothing has gone right for him' - Allen with crazy fluke in final

Allen 7-4 Zhou (51-33)

And a huge fluke for Allen as red rattles in jaws before racing along top cushion and into the opposite pocket. All going against Zhou at moment.

Allen 7-4 Zhou (32-33)

Zhou not doing enough when he gains access to the table. Suddenly looks like a chance for Zhou might signal a seventh straight frame for Mark. Still work to be done, but has an ominous look and feel about it for the Antrim man.

Allen 7-4 Zhou (10-17)

Allen with a sparkling shot on brown to attack pack, but he misses a tricky black off spot to give Zhou hope in this 12th frame.

Allen 6-4 Zhou (68-8)

Allen wins a sixth straight frame for a 7-4 advantage. Zhou starting to toil under the weight of the occasion and Allen rising to the occasion. One more frame before the mid-session break.

Allen 6-4 Zhou (68-8)

A thumping plant is picked out to perfection by Allen. Break of 50 and the lead is 66 with possible 67 left up. Just too good this evening. And he flukes frame ball red for a certain 7-4 lead.

Allen 6-4 Zhou (38-0)

Allen with superb pot on red to left centre. So tough, but made it look easy. Clearly relishing performing before his home fans.

Allen 6-4 Zhou (16-0)

A re-rack early in the 11th frame after Allen missed red with a rest. Balls went awkward for Zhou so off we go again. Brilliant long red by Allen that he powers through to land on black. But nothing from the split and he can't slot red to right centre.

Allen 5-4 Zhou (85-0)

No century, but a delightful 85 is his highest break of the final so far. He leads 6-4 and needs three more to defend the title. Concerning times for Zhou.

Allen 5-4 Zhou (66-0)

Allen is on verge of a fifth straight frame and a 6-4 lead. A timely snooker. Zhou stuck up the balls and Allen has gone to work. Chance of a century surely too.

Allen 5-4 Zhou (13-0)

Zhou tries to get lucky in escaping from a snooker, but the hit and hope doesn't come off and the Northern Irishman has chance to advance in the second frame of evening.

Allen 5-4 Zhou (0-0)

Allen tidies up with some purpose. The Belfast fans loving the local hero. Allen with a four-frame burst to move one up in this final.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (70-40)

Very poor safety shot from Zhou and that is likely to cost him the frame. Allen slots yellow and green for a lead of 30 points and 22 left.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (65-40)

This has been very good from Zhou to mop up the reds and remain in the hunt. Black back on spot and Allen leads by 25 with 27 left up. Chance for the home hope, but he rattles the jaws and yellow comes back out. A tense finale to frame.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (65-20)

Just using his nous to nurse this frame home it seems. Allen with all the experience and the crowd on his side, but he can't slot a long red and leaves his opponent with a chance to stage a counter. Not easy with blue and black on side cushions.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (65-12)

Zhou hits the pink trying to run thin off the reds and then repeats the offence before leaving a free ball for the Antrim man. Allen on cusp of moving 5-4 clear.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (53-12)

A majestic rest shot from Allen on red to keep break progressing. Hasn't missed a shot with the rest today. May be end of break here as he is short of pace on blue. Chips blue onto a side cushion and runs the white into baulk.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (33-12)

Allen looking to punish Zhou for that miss. Would dearly love to move ahead in the match for the first time since the opening frame.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (0-12)

Allen gets the dreaded double kiss attempting a red and safety from distance and Zhou responds by carting the offending red into the middle pocket. First chance of evening falls to the Chinese player, but he sees a red wriggle out seconds later to cries of 'C'mon Mark'.

Allen 4-4 Zhou (0-0)

A bit of reading for you from the world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and the testing nature of snooker referees..

Allen 4-4 Zhou (0-0)

Both players emerge to a bustling full house inside the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Superb atmosphere for a boxing bout never mind a snooker match.

Allen 4-4 Zhou

Good evening. Here is the report from today's first session with Mark Allen recovering from 4-1 behind to level at 4-4.

Allen 4-4 Zhou

All to play for then when they resume tonight at 7pm. We'll be back with the conclusion to this final. First man to nine frames will claim The Alex Higgins Trophy and a £80,000 first prize.

Allen 3-4 Zhou (78-3)

Impressive recovery from Mark Allen to ensure he is level in this final with a break of 55. Allen wins three straight frames to level at 4-4 from 4-1 behind.

Allen 3-4 Zhou (51-3)

Looks like this match is heading 4-4 before tonight. Zhou really starting to falter since easing 4-1 clear.

Allen 3-4 Zhou (24-3)

Well, all happening as Allen tries and fails to power in brown and open reds. Zhou accepting invite to get reds open immediately, but he misses a red down side rail seconds later. Bad miss.

Allen 3-4 Zhou (16-0)

A poor break-off shot by Allen, but Zhou misses the cut on red by some margin and leaves Allen in among balls with first chance to score. Would be thrilled to restore parity at 4-4 after his earlier struggles.

Allen 2-4 Zhou (76-1)

A huge roar from the Belfast crowd as Allen finalises the seventh frame to trail 4-3. A key frame coming up ahead of tonight's concluding session.

Allen 2-4 Zhou (51-1)

Allen misses a red among balls using a touch of side, but Zhou can't pick out pink to yellow pocket after trying and failing to free black. Allen handed a second chance to get this frame won and close to 4-3 behind.

Allen 2-4 Zhou (39-0)

Allen opens his account in the seventh frame by drilling home a long red. Looking to be aggressive among the balls and get the reds into play as soon as possible. Somehow thumps a pink into a pocket to continue break. Looking good for Allen here.

Allen 2-4 Zhou (0-0)

Two more frames of this first session to play. Would suggest Allen needs at least one of them before they resume at 7pm this evening. This final made a fairly vibrant start but has become somewhat bogged down.

Allen 1-4 Zhou (73-24)

Brilliant response from Allen. His best break of the final by some distance. 68 and Zhou will need a snooker otherwise the lead is reduced to 4-2. And he needs two snookers after failing to escape from a snooker. Surely this frame is all over.

Allen 1-4 Zhou (36-24)

Zhou misses a makable red on a break of 24 as pressure mounts on Allen to respond. Would dearly love to make a frame-winning contribution in one visit to get the show back on the road before his home crowd.

Is this worthy of referee intervention?

Hasn't put Zhou off today so far.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (36-72)

Zhou finds a brilliant snooker and Allen leaves the yellow to middle bag. Should be a 4-1 lead. In goes yellow, mid-range green and brown to leave his opponent needing snookers. A brutal frame at almost 50 minutes, but falls to Zhou. Allen looking concerned with three more frames of the session to play.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (36-52)

Zhou moving eight points clear on the colours. Leaves Allen snookered on the yellow. Tries the roll up, but short of pace and earns four points before claiming another four for the second missed attempt. 43 minutes this frame has been running as Allen gets there the third time.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (36-31)

Four reds left at the baulk end of table. Allen attempts to nudge a red into right centre pocket, but just failed to drop. So near, yet so far. Chance for Zhou to stake his own claim for the frame. Terrific pot on red along baulk cushion.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (31-22)

Allen forced to really scrap this out at moment. Attempts a long red, doesn't drop and Zhou can return to table. But he can't land on black from potting red. This frame running for 26 minutes. All very intense.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (30-21)

Allen into the lead then after Zhou's safety escape left the Antrim man on a red to right centre. Having to unearth some fine pots to keep this break going. Vital that he makes the most of this opportunity after being starved of table time since the opening frame.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (0-21)

A fine safety shot by Allen has provided Zhou with a bit to think about here. One false move and he could leave Allen a chance to get his cue arm working at close range. Just decides to roll dead weight to a red, but that shot tends to be a sticking plaster because he still has same issue in next shot.

Allen 1-3 Zhou (0-21)

Early little cameo of 21 from Zhou in the fifth frame, but no further points and a period of rolling on and off pack may be coming up..

Allen 1-2 Zhou (44-84)

Allen fighting hard in this frame. Plays a nice snooker after taking two reds and two blacks. Zhou escapes from the snooker, but Allen then takes red, blue, yellow and green. Chance to lay snooker off brown, but he makes a mess of the attempt and Zhou slots brown, blue and pink to secure a 3-1 lead. Frame lasting over 30 minutes, but Zhou wins it.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-69)

Frame running 27 minutes, but Allen will remain active with only one snooker required.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-69)

Allen is going to need a snooker otherwise this is heading 3-1. Terrific long red is followed by pot on green.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-61)

But wait a minute...Zhou is suddenly out of position holding a lead of 44 points. Four reds left up, but Zhou won't be sealing frame at this visit.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-46)

Allen's safety was impeccable against Neil Robertson on Saturday night, but today is a new day and it has let him down a bit so far. Another poor attempt to run white back to baulk sees a red land over a middle bag. Could cost him the frame here.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-24)

No one-visit hit for Zhou this time as he loses position on next red from black when he seemed on brink of going off into the distance in this frame. Back to safety duel to sort out matters.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (17-8)

Well, Allen looked poised to score again, but a pink to left middle is high, stays out and Zhou not punished for his earlier miss. The Chengdu professional back in the old routine from previous frame.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (16-0)

Another faltering safety attempt by Allen, but Zhou somehow misses a mid-range red and the chance passes to Allen. Zhou forced to sit and digest his error.

Allen 1-2 Zhou (0-0)

Not sure missing balls is the best idea at the moment out there. These blokes clearly in the mood to do some damage. Zhou attempts to cut in a red from the Allen break-off, but just overcuts the object ball.

Allen 1-1 Zhou (0-135)

An epic clearance of 135 by Zhou in the third frame. Was never out of position in that remarkable break and the Belfast fans loved that. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Allen 1-1 Zhou (0-80)

And on Zhou goes here. This is like vintage Steve Davis from the 1980s. The master cueman. That white ball on a piece of string.

Allen 1-1 Zhou (0-58)

Yet to access pack of remaining reds, but doesn't need to apply any pace as he nudges in black to slightly disturb them. Lands nicely on a loose one. No need to generate pace when you have such precision. Glorious chance of a century you would think. Allen being punished for the poor safety shot.

Allen 1-1 Zhou (0-30)

Zhou making the early running in the third frame after being left a red to right middle. The Waterfront Hall falls silent as the world No. 23 goes to work.

Allen 1-1 Zhou (0-0)

Zhou lost 9-0 to Neil Robertson in the 2020 final of the European Masters so at least he knows that scoreline is off the table in Belfast.

Allen 1-0 Zhou (0-89)

A classy run of 56 from Zhou and we are all level in this final at 1-1. Allen missed a trick, but Zhou isn't complaining.

Allen 1-0 Zhou (0-57)

Well, Allen wins the safety battle but can't sink a long red near top left pocket. Rattles jaws when everybody expected to hear the thud of leather. A gift for Zhou, who should clear up to level at 1-1 at this visit.

Allen 1-0 Zhou (0-33)

Some intelligent tactical fare on offer here. Not just about potting balls otherwise neither man would be in this final.

Allen 1-0 Zhou (0-33)

A knock of 33 from Zhou. Out of position attempting to split the reds, but misses pink on nose and that will be end of break.

Allen 1-0 Zhou (0-6)

Early bout of tactical play ensues at outset of second frame. Zhou studying a long red, but cueing is tough off the baulk cushion. Comes up with a half decent shot to nothing to middle pocket. Looks like he has got the white safe. Which is half the battle. Allen goes for a long red down table to yellow pocket, but nothing doing before Zhou teases in a fine red to left middle. Another chance for the Chinese player to accumulate some points.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (73-1)

First frame already under lock and key. No century as black stays out, but a knock of 57 sees the home man lead 1-0.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (49-1)

Allen looks to be hitting the white extremely well in the early stages.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (37-1)

Allen right back to the table seconds later with a stunning long red. Looks a very inviting table for the Antrim man to embark upon some heavy scoring at this visit.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (16-1)

Early chance for Zhou from holing a long red, but he misses a fairly simple brown seconds later. Allen out of position after rolling in a second black and forced to run safe.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

A full house inside the Waterfront for this final. The local fans getting right behind Allen as he bids to emulate his 9-8 win over John Higgins in last year's final.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

Allen comes into the match before his home fans as 5/12 favourite with Zhou priced at 9/4. Which are interesting odds in a two-horse race.

Allen 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

Welcome back to Belfast for the final of this year's Northern Ireland Open between Mark Allen and Zhou Yuelong. Boys on baize just after 1pm. Eight frames to be played this afternoon with possible nine scheduled for this evening. They have met twice in their respective careers with one win apiece. Zhou won 10-7 in the last 32 of the 2019 World Championship in Sheffield with Allen a 4-3 victor in the last 32 of the Scottish Open two years ago. Looks finely poised with both players cueing supremely well ahead of this final.

Mark Allen to face Zhou Yuelong in final showdown

Mark Allen beat Neil Robertson 6-2 to set up a final showdown with Zhou Yuelong at the Waterfront Hall.

Robertson arrived in Belfast with a perfect record in semi-finals against Allen, but the home favourite snapped that sequence at the Waterfront Hall.

Allen said after his win over Xiao Guodong in the quarter-finals that he had ticked a box by getting to the one-table stage and being announced as the defending champion. After his impressive win over Robertson, the goal will be to topple Zhou Yuelong and get his hands on the Alex Higgins Trophy for a second time. Allen said afterwards that he has been reaping the benefits from working with a mind coach

The Chinese player is only 24, but has seemingly been around for years. He is still seeking a first title, and is now one win away from doing so after getting the better of McGill to reach his first final since the Shoot Out in February 2020, and post-match Alan McManus said he was happy to be proven wrong about Zhou

Sunday's order of play

Sunday October 23

Final - best-of-17 frames

13:00 & 19:00

Mark Allen 9-4 Zhou Yuelong

- - -

