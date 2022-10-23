Eurosport's Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White have criticised what they feel was an "unfair" warning given to Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final.

Referee Leo Scullion lost patience with the Chinese player after the two minute mark on the shot clock as he struggled to decide what to do in a tricky position on the table during the final with Mark Allen in Belfast.

Zhou, who had a lead of 61-17 and a 2-1 advantage in frames at the time, weighed things up for two minutes before eventually - as it turned out - playing a well-judged safety shot to baulk with the cue ball not having been where he had wanted it to be.

"You need to decide," Scullion urged the 24-year-old, who does not have a reputation for being a slow player on the World Snooker Tour, and hastily played the shot looking visibly flustered.

It was not an incident that impressed snooker legends O'Sullivan and White in the Eurosport studio as they reflected on it, with other top players having frequently taken much longer over shots without receiving a warning.

"Zhou Yuelong played a really poor positional shot," White explained to Eurosport.

"The referee told him to hurry up because he took over two minutes. I don't think that is fair because he is not a slow player.

"If he was one of the slow players on the tour who does it every other shot, then I think he was entitled to tell him, but it is a very difficult shot.

O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou over shot

"He should have been 3-1 up already at that point but was not, so that is why he took so long over the shot.

"We say that Neil Robertson is a fast player, but against Judd Trump, he needed to take two or three minutes over a shot because pressure can do that to you sometimes.

"Your thought pattern can go. Mark Selby famously took six-and-a-half minutes [over a shot].

"Zhou is in a difficult situation, he has played a bad positional shot, and he has just taken a little bit of time. It is a one-off; he is not a slow player."

O'Sullivan concurred: "Yes, he is a fast player and sometimes you have got to look at the table.

"If there was an obvious shot on then you might go, 'OK, two minutes is too long', but there was not an obvious shot on.

"He took a bit of time, but if that is going to be the new rule that after two minutes [you get a warning] then that should apply to everyone.

"Maybe he was just doing that because Zhou is not a high-ranked player. Would he do the same to [Mark] Selby, [John] Higgins, [Neil] Robertson, and myself? Maybe not, who knows?

"But if you are going to start doing that, then you have to do it all the time, you know."

