Neil Robertson will play his first ranking event of the season at the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday feeling blessed the sport's holy trinity are still top of the pots.

The 2010 world champion faced six-time world champion Steve Davis and seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry in the death throes of their competitive career, but continues to confront Class of '92 icons Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams in their prime.

With 14 world titles between them, including eight in the past 15 years, Robertson feels there is a natural comparison between the tennis world's big three with 63 Grand Slams gobbled up since Federer first won Wimbledon in 2003, the same year Williams claimed his second Crucible title.

"I'm very lucky that we have people like Ronnie and John still playing the game and still playing fantastic snooker," said the 23-time ranking event winner, who faces Fraser Patrick at the Waterfront Hall in his Belfast opener live on Eurosport.

"Having two legends who turned professional in 1992 yet are still top of their game is remarkable. We are very lucky.

"I consider it very similar to tennis. I know Roger Federer has retired now, but with guys like Ronnie, John and Mark Williams it is very similar to the rivalry of Federer, (Rafael) Nadal and (Novak) Djokovic.

"We are very lucky to be part of that era and I'm very proud of myself in being able to compete and beat those guys on the biggest occasions and winning the biggest titles.

"With snooker, it is not like other physical sports where you get injuries or anything like that. You can play for a very long time.

"I'm very lucky to be involved in this sport and competing against so many fantastic competitors."

