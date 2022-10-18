John Higgins believes himself, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams “should be finished” and is unsure why younger players have been unable to breakthrough the ranks.

The Class of '92 have been consistently among snooker’s elite for three decades, with 14 world titles between them.

Higgins, O’Sullivan and Williams made up three of the four semi-finalists at this year’s World Championship in Sheffield.

“I think it's harder for the younger guys coming through because you've still got the likes of yourself [O’Sullivan], myself and Mark Williams,” Higgins said alongside O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studio after he came back to beat Jackson Page 4-3 at the Northern Ireland Open

“Us at 48 years old should be finished. It's hard for these guys to come through. When you [O'Sullivan] were coming through you were playing 48-year-olds and you would knock them up pretty easily. It's pretty tough for these guys.”

Higgins was set for an early exit in Belfast against 21-year-old Page, as he trailed 3-2 and by 64 points in the sixth frame.

However, he came back with a great clearance and went on to win the match.

O'Sullivan 'really surprised' at lack of young talent in snooker

O’Sullivan says Page’s inability to put Higgins away was “unforgivable” and questioned why nobody has risen to the top of snooker over the last 10 years.

"The last special young talent that came through for me was Judd Trump,” said O’Sullivan.

“Anyone younger than him they've looked good in spells but it's hard to pick someone out. I know Zhao Xintong is an amazing talent, but for that talent he has got he's not really won as much. He's 25. You're always looking for someone.

"It's good for us, but if you turn the tables around, a 21-year-old John Higgins playing a 47-year-old Jackson Page, it would be a no contest.

“But yet before the match we still make John the favourite. I know he's had to play well but Jackson has had to play the best game he's ever played and still can't beat John Higgins. That's not a criticism of Jackson but you wonder 'where is the next Judd Trump?'"

