Judd Trump pulled off one of his greatest pots with a moment of magic during his 4-1 win over Rod Lawler at the Northern Ireland Open.

After reeling off a century in the second frame to level the match at 1-1 in Belfast, Trump was faced with a seemingly impossible yellow perched near the bottom cushion.

Rather than give up, Trump played an audacious shot off the bottom cushion, sending the yellow up the table and into the top left pocket to the delight of the crowd and the Eurosport commentary box.

“What about that for a pot, that’s a bit special!” said Neal Foulds.

Philip Studd added: “Fantastic recovery pot from Trump. These days he tends to leave his naughty snooker for when the frame is well and truly won.”

Although Trump missed the subsequent green, his shot prior appeared to inspire him to victory, the Englishman winning the next three frames to book a second-round meeting with Aaron Hill in Belfast.

The world No. 2 signed off victory with an outrageous break of 88, which featured a two-ball plant, a three-ball plant and a delicious thin cut.

