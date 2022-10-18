Jimmy White received a warning from referee Ben Williams after not seeing the funny side of an officiating error in his match against Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open

The Whirlwind had just potted a long red in the fourth frame and was sizing up the brown but the referee mistakenly called the blue ball.

Ad

White got up from his shot and corrected the referee. The situation drew a chuckle from commentary duo Joe Johnston and Phil Studd, with the referee soon following suit.

Northern Ireland Open O’Sullivan says referee behaviour 'uncalled for' in White spat AN HOUR AGO

The 60-year-old, however, did not find the situation funny. After correcting the call, he gesticulated at the referee and asked what was so funny. The referee then gave White a warning for "sticking his finger up at me”.

The incident went as follows:

Ben Williams: “Blue ball."

White: “Brown."

Williams: “Brown ball."

At this point the referee laughed to the chagrin of White, who turned and then gesticulated at the referee. In making his point, White appeared to wave his index finger in the direction of the referee, who then immediately - either mistaking the index for a middle finger, or irritated by White gesticulating - gave the 60-year-old a warning.

White: “What’s funny about that, what’s funny about that?"

Williams: “Jimmy I’m going to give you a warning."

White: “What for?"

Williams: “For sticking your finger up at me."

White: “I didn’t stick my finger up."

Williams: “You did. I’m giving you a warning, if you do anything further it will be a frame to your opponent.”

White would go on to miss the next ball - the brown - and then lose the match 4-0.

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Northern Ireland Open O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ‘uncalled for’ in White spat 2 HOURS AGO