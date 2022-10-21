Zhou Yuelong secured his place in the Northern Ireland Open semi-finals after a third tournament century break in the decisive ninth frame helped him overcome David Gilbert.
A break of 31 by Zhou gave him the early initiative, but a magnificent break of 55, that included two stunning reds and a double on the final red was enough to give him the first frame 64-50.
Ad
Zhou fought back in the second frame, and with Gilbert missing a red with a rest, he was able to put together a break of 55 to take the frame 65-60 and level it out at 1-1.
Northern Ireland Open
'He's got me in a really good place' - Allen reaping benefits of work with mind coach
Buoyed by taking the last frame, Zhou was first out with a break of 36. Gilbert was able to force himself back into the frame, and with Zhou hitting a black trying to escape from a snooker, Gilbert was able to take the brown, blue and pink to take the frame 67-43 and move 2-1 ahead.
In the following frame, Gilbert played a poor safety shot to hand the initiative to Zhou to take control of the frame. With Gilbert needing two snookers, the frame was Zhou’s 69-35 to level it out at 2-2 going into the break.
Gilbert re-established his lead with a break of 71 to take the frame 78-0. Zhou recovered well in frame six to take a 42-0 lead. However, after taking a long red, Gilbert was able to play out the frame with a break of 84 following some superb potting to move 4-2 in front and move one winning frame away from the semi-finals.
He began the next frame well with some excellent long potting, until he missed an easy black to the yellow pocket to lead 36-8. Zhou took full advantage to storm into a 64-36 lead, and with Gilbert needing two snookers, he conceded the frame to leave Gilbert leading 4-3.
- 'I need to be on top of my game' - Selby ready to 'give it my best' against Robertson
- O'Sullivan says Trump leading the charge of the young guns from Zhao and Yan
- 'That table is disgusting' - Allen calls on World Snooker to improve state of tables
'Oh, wow!' - Crazy fluke from Grace hurts O'Sullivan
The tension grew as both missed pots to take the initiative in a tense eighth frame. After Gilbert over-cut on the black, Zhou clinched the frame with a break of 54 to take it and leave the encounter with all to play for heading into the ninth and final frame.
Zhou dominated the final frame with a stunning break of 130 to advance into Saturday's semi-final, where he will face either Anthony McGill or Haotian Lyu.
---
The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.
Northern Ireland Open
Allen dominates Robertson to power into final of Northern Ireland Open
Northern Ireland Open
‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad