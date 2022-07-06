Ricky Walden made a winning start to the new season by topping Group 15 to reach the last 32 of the Championship League in Leicester.

Walden made breaks of 71 and 60 in a 3-1 win against Andy Lee to open his account for the campaign.

He drew 2-2 with the evergreen Northern Irishman Gerard Greene before a timely 106 helped him complete a 3-1 victory against Jackson Page to finish on seven points at the Morningside Arena.

“I played well today, your first games since last season are always tricky coming back. I’m delighted to get through," said the three-time ranking event winner.

I've not picked the cue up other than a few exhibitions so this is the perfect event to come back and get some of that rust off.

“The game against Gerard was a tough one, I think we’d both admit we didn’t play our best, but I knew if I lost it, I was done for the day.

"I said to myself that if I stick in there and get a draw you never know. In the end, it turned out I didn’t need a win in my last game.

“Now I’m in the winners’ group it’s great, it’s only going to set me up for a better season, if I can get to the back end of tournaments like last season then I’m going to be in a strong position.”

Xiao Guodong compiled a break of 112 in a 3-1 victory against women's world champion Mink Nutcharut on his way to winning Group 32.

The former Shanghai Masters finalist also completed 3-1 wins over Rod Lawler – compiling knocks of 103, 83 and 64 – and Scott Donaldson respectively to complete a perfect record in topping the section.

