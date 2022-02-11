Jimmy Robertson came back from an early deficit to beat reigning champion John Higgins 6-4 in their Players Championship quarter-final.
Higgins moved into an early lead in the clash when his first-frame break of 52 helped him take the opener 72-42.
Robertson offered less resistance in the second frame as he went down 65-1, before he cut the deficit and ultimately went ahead.
Breaks of 58, 57 and 59 in consecutive frames put him 3-2 up in the best of 11 match-up.
Former world number one Higgins then levelled with a break of 68 but the lead returned to Robertson with the game’s first century - 102 - to go 4-3 up.
The 35-year-old from Bexhill then moved a frame from victory when a break of 57 helped him secure the eighth frame.
Higgins was in no mind to roll over though - continuing his form as the Championship League winner - as he halved the deficit to a single frame with an 80 break.
That left two frames up for grabs if the Scot was to win himself, but Robertson held his nerve to claim victory and secure a place in Saturday's semi-final against namesake Neil Robertson.
Afterwards, Robertson declared it the biggest win of his career.
"I'm just over the moon. Near the end, I was really nervous," he said.
"Him and Mark Selby, you don't feel safe when they need a snooker. [I was] delighted to pot that final brown. I'm buzzing at the moment. My heart was pumping out there.
"Over the years, I've struggled playing the top boys on the one-table set-up. For me, I'm still learning, but I'm getting used to it.
"I'd rate that as my biggest result. I won a tournament three years ago, but winning on a one-table set-up against John Higgins is probably my best result so far."
Higgins rued a loss of rhythm at the wrong time.
"When I had the chance to clear up the colours in the third frame and didn't, it was a bad sign," the Scot said.
"It was poor. I had a chance at the end, but I wouldn't have deserved to come back.
"I'm disappointed. It was poor. I was hitting at the ball.
"All credit to Jimmy. He's finding a new lease of form after almost dropping off the tour last season, but he'll have to play better against Neil. But he is in it and has a chance to win it."
