Afternoon all!

And welcome to day four of the Players' Championship! Just take a look at what we've got for you today:

1pm GMT: Barry Hawkins v Yan Bingtao

7pm GMT: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson

Ahem.

'WILLIAMS WILL HAVE NIGHTMARES AFTER DEFEAT'

Mark Williams will suffer nightmares for the second time in successive months following his crushing 6-5 defeat to Ricky Walden in the Players Championship quarter-finals, according to seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry.

Hendry looked on in disbelief as Williams made three centuries to lead 4-1 and 5-2 before suffering an astonishing collapse in allowing his opponent to stage an unlikely recovery to deny the Welshman in the death throes of a wildly undulating contest.

It brought back haunting memories of the 6-5 defeat he suffered to Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Masters last month. Williams had led 5-3 before Robertson chased down two snookers in the final frame after Williams saw a black stick in the jaws having made 67.

He somehow got them before winning on the black to complete a miraculous escape at London's Alexandra Palace on his way to lifting the elite invitational title.

A similar scenario played out in Wolverhampton. Williams looked in complete control on a sluggish table as breaks of 103, 107 and 102 saw him move 4-1 to the good, but remarkably failed to make a break over 30 in the closing six frames of the evening despite edging a taut seventh frame to move 5-2 ahead.

"He'll be really disappointed. I said at the interval, Ricky needed to be more aggressive and he was," said Hendry.

"We mentioned the 5-3 lead against Robertson at the Masters, he lost that match, and now this one again after missing an easy shot."

---

