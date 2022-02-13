Hawkins 3-5 Robertson

Robertson raced out to 5-1, but Hawkins stays in touch. Brilliant stuff from both men in Wolverhampton. Robertson with 107, 105 and 130, but Hawkins responding like a champion with efforts of 91, 55 and 137. A fabulous standard of snooker and it will be intriguing to see how this concludes tonight. We will be back for more LIVE updates from 7pm. See you then.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (141-0)

Total clearance of 137 from Hawkins. Robertson didn't pot a ball in the final two frames of the session. What a recovery from 'The Hawk'. Sets it up for a fine second session tonight.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (101-0)

Career century 400 for Hawkins. One of only 15 men to achieve the feat in snooker. Could be 137 to conclude...

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (93-0)

And it is going to be 5-3. Robertson getting a taste of his own medicine. Could be a century for Hawkins to finish the session.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (57-0)

This is terrific from Barry in response to being hit with some serious blows. Has come bouncing back in fine style. Not much more needed to get this final to only 5-3 behind.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (34-0)

Hawkins given the chance to make a fast start to the frame. Plenty of encouragement from the crowd after an error by Robertson going in off. Can he close to two frames behind before tonight's second session?

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (0-0)

Off we go then with the final frame of the session. Dutch referee Jan Verhaas thanks the crowd and Hawkins breaks off the eighth frame of the final.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (71-0)

This frame far from over despite the lead. Robertson with chance of a long red, but can't make the shot. Hawkins is going to claim this frame to close to 5-2 behind. A big few moments coming up in the final frame of the session.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (60-0)

Hawkins with a lead of 60 points, but he has not landed nicely on a red. So just the safety shot to follow. Not over the winning line yet. Nudges a red safe for insurance with five reds left on the table.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (38-0)

Nice long pot by Barry to give himself a second chance of the frame. Would dearly love to win the final two frames of this session to keep himself in the hunt tonight.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (29-0)

Groans are palpable in Wolverhampton as Hawkins runs out of position on 29. Just the safety shot coming up on the yellow. A hard bounce off the top cushion scuppered his ambition on that occasion.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (12-0)

Hawkins without a pot for one hour and five minutes, but he ends the drought after his opponent fails to sink a long red. Chance then to get himself moving again after a long spell in his chair.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (0-0)

There is nothing Hawkins can do about this apart from hope Robertson starts to falter. Which doesn't seem likely. For the record, the first man to make three straight centuries in a ranking final was Steve Davis in a 12-6 win over Jimmy White in the 1988 International Open final in Stoke.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-130)

Stunning snooker from Neil Robertson as a red down a side rail hits the mark. In goes the black and there is another century. Three on the bounce. On another level this. 130 to go with 107 and 105 in the past three frames. A 5-1 lead.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-81)

Break reaches 67 before Neil rolls home a red. Hawkins being frozen out completely. He hasn't potted a ball for an hour. No chance to score and being punished heavily for safety errors. All so smooth and that straightforward velvety cue action is working like a dream.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-55)

The black is out of commission, but Robbo is doing his work with the pink. Very mindful from the Melbourne man. The greatest players always seem to have options. Robertson is just rolling the balls home like there is no chance of missing. Could be a third straight century coming up.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-7)

Error by Hawkins early in the sixth frame has provided Robertson with the chance to strike with potting purpose. Fully in stroke at the moment and doesn't look like missing.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-105)

A superb break of 105 from Australia's leading player. Back-to-back centuries and these are worrying moments for Hawkins.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-82)

Robertson with a long red to gain access to the table. And he is going through the balls with so much ease. Such a contrast from last night. Could be another century coming up. Huge warning signs for Hawkins.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Well, this is an unusual occurrence. Another re-rack to start the fifth frame. Third one of the final.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Another re-rack to start the fifth frame. Second one of the final.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson moves to 4/13 to win the £125,000 first prize with Hawkins priced at 9/5.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-107)

Robertson is going to move two to the good as this final settles into a familiar pattern. Should be a century and is...107 from the Aussie as Robertson shows why he is the hot favourite for this trophy.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-33)

A re-rack in the fourth frame after the balls go a bit awkward. Robertson first to the punch in the fourth frame with Hawkins escaping from a snooker, but leaving the red. Real chance for the Australian to lead by two frames.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-0)

Hawkins might feel aggrieved to trail, but these are the demands of a ranking event final. One more frame before the mid-session.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-75)

Break of 41 and a closing 34 is good enough to pinch the frame from Hawkins. Robertson resisted the chance of a double on final red and the decision to play safe pays off. He slips home the closing red, pink and colours to move 2-1 clear. Hawkins will rue that missed opportunity having been in first.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-31)

Chance of a counter from Robertson appears. Some superb little shots to develop balls. Only one red is safe on the table in what otherwise looks like a clear running to the winning line.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-0)

Some fine rest play again from Hawkins. Nudges open the reds seconds later, but might have to declare on 55 after a cannon goes wrong. Runs safe with seven reds left on table.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (12-0)

Safety error by the Melbourne man at the outset of the third frame. Red is rolled in nicely before a blue doesn't touch the sides. That is a fine pot from 'The Hawk' and he has first go at assembling a break here.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (18-63)

Robertson slots the black he needs to leaving Hawkins chasing a snooker. 47 clear with 43 remaining. And it will be 1-1 as a black from Hawkins fails to drop. He nods to Neil as the concession comes.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-44)

Robertson reaches 43, but still work to be done in this second frame as a red to a centre pocket is well off the target.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-2)

Hawkins sees a tricky red stick in the jaws of the top cushion. So near, yet so far. Robertson presented with his first opportunity of this final. What can he conjure up in response to that opening frame from Hawkins?

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (13-0)

Hawk rattles in long red and tasty blue and he has made a lively start to Super Sunday at the Players. Looking cool and calculated. Remember, he had a day off before this final yesterday. Which doesn't do any harm to preparations.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (91-0)

91 for the world No. 11. No ton, but he enjoyed that. He leads this final.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (76-0)

'The Hawk' devouring his prey with a fearsome appetite. Could be a century to get us off and running. Hawkins looking as good as poor Jimmy Robertson was bad in the semi-finals last night. Giving Neil Robertson food for thought among the Wolves.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (54-0)

Has been tested with a couple of mid-range balls in this break, but a red and green at distance both clatter the leather of the pocket. Nice feeling when you are trying to settle into matters. Tricky task with another red clutching the rest, but he fires that ball home like a true pro. Which he is of course. Could be a clean kill in this first frame.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (21-0)

First chance to 'The Hawk' in this first frame of the day. Great opportunity straight off the bat for the 2013 world finalist.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

Almost ready to get the ball rolling in this final. Both men full of smiles out there. Like a couple of old mates enjoying a few frames. Eight to be precise this afternoon in the first session with a possible 11 tonight.

Good afternoon

Welcome back to Wolverhampton. It is finals Sunday at the 2022 Players Championship with Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins facing each other a month after they contested the 48th Masters final in London.

Robertson ran out a 10-4 winner against Hawkins at Alexandra Palace four weeks ago, but today is a new day.

Robertson has won his past five meetings against Hawkins and is 4/11 favourite to claim the £125,000 first prize with the Ditton man priced at 5/2 before a sell-out crowd.

Robertson is chasing his 22nd career ranking title after victory at the English Open in November while Hawkins – who could move up to seventh in the rankings with a win – is focused on a fourth ranking triumph following his 10-7 success against Ryan Day in the 2017 World Grand Prix final.

HOW BOTH PLAYERS PROGRESSED

The Thunder from Down Under was far from his fluent best, with just three half-century breaks and no tons, but it was more than enough against Jimmy Robertson, who didn’t look anything like the player who knocked out defending champion John Higgins in the previous round.

- - -

