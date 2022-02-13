Thanks for joining us

Another fantastic week of snooker and a worthy champion in Australia's leading player Neil Robertson. Breaks of 107, 105, 130, 58, 64, 54, 116, 51 and 69. That is some serious scoring power for you. He adds the Players Championship to his English Open and Masters titles this season. "He's almost unplayable, he's got everything," said seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry of the 2010 world champion. "He's got everything and his hunger to break records. For how good he is, he should have won more world championships."

Players Championship 'I partied with Barry after Masters win' – Robertson on final rematch with Hawk 15 HOURS AGO

Hawkins 5-10 Robertson

"The most important thing is to play the game you want to play, win or lose," said Chelsea fan Robertson, who appeared to be taunted by an unhappy fan of a rival club in the crowd. "This is the first time playing at this venue. The support has been fantastic and it is great to have a tournament in this city."

Hawkins 5-10 Robertson

A closing break of 69 from the Australian. He wins the Players Championship and claims the £125,000 first prize.

"Neil's all-round game was unbelievable today," said Hawkins. "He just pulled away and was too strong in the end. All credit to Neil, he's a brilliant player."

Hawkins 5-9 Robertson (1-70)

Robertson looking very good here for the title at this visit. Just different class on this level of display.

Hawkins 5-9 Robertson (1-36)

Hawkins faced with the odd situation of possibly losing the frame and match after missing a red twice. Finally hits one on third attempt, but has left Robertson among the balls.

Hawkins 5-9 Robertson (0-0)

The greatest snooker players always sense the danger. Robertson has found another gear every time Hawkins has posed the question today. For all his super play, Hawkins could lose this 10-5. He went down 10-4 in the Masters final last month, but has been much better today.

Hawkins 5-8 Robertson (0-86)

'The Hawk' sees a red wriggle in the jaws and that will be curtains in this frame. Wasn't easy, but the hard ones have to drop at this stage of proceedings. Robertson will lead by four frames with a possible five to play.

Hawkins 5-8 Robertson (0-40)

A lead of 40 points for Robbo. Not the worst advantage with eight reds welded to cushions.

Hawkins 5-8 Robertson (0-27)

There was a safety shot somewhere on the table, but Barry can't find it and Neil is granted further potting rights in the 14th frame. Black is out of commission, but you'd fancy him to make enough with pinks.

Hawkins 5-8 Robertson (0-0)

A majestic break of 116 from Robertson. His fourth century of the final. Started with a sizzling red to get moving and never looked in any doubt. Technically flawless. He needs two more frames for the title.

Hawkins 5-7 Robertson (15-64)

Golden chance for the 2010 world champion to regain a three-frame lead. Doesn't look like much can go wrong as a plant finds the pocket. Break move effortlessly to 59.

Hawkins 5-7 Robertson (15-25)

Brilliant long red from Robertson when he needs it most. That is his trademark magic trick on the table. Chance to go to work in and around the black spot.

Hawkins 5-7 Robertson (15-4)

Another ripsnorting red from Hawkins to get his hand on the table. Unfortunate to see a white run down a hole in trying to smash open the pack, but no harm done.

Hawkins 5-7 Robertson (0-0)

Still all to play for in this final. Robertson remains favourite, but Hawkins not rolling over.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (96-26)

But that will be that. Barry just strokes home a fabulous long red and he is not going to lie down tamely. Robbo will lead 7-5 at the mid-session interval. Hawkins fighting the good fight in Wolverhampton.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (61-26)

Hawkins with a terrific revival. Makes a delightful 61 before playing the safety shot on final red with rest. A lead of 35 points with a possible 35 on the table if Robbo can find red and black before colours.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (32-26)

Hawkins isn't slipping quietly into the night here. Is playing well enough to win this final. You suspects he knows it, but so does Robertson, who has been performing immaculate snooker to keep his opponent at bay.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (1-26)

Lovely little nudge on a pink by Robertson from a red. Develops a few balls, but then overhits a pot on a red. Opts for blue, but misses the cut to the middle pot. Hawkins handed a reprieve.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (0-17)

Early tactical blunder by Hawkins in this 12th frame. Robertson gifted chance to put some clear green baize between himself and 'The Hawk' as he bids to move two frames from the title and a £125,000 first prize.

Hawkins 4-7 Robertson (0-0)

A couple of plus 40 breaks from Hawkins halts the Robertson surge. If he can win this frame, it will be as you were in this final before the evening session kicked off.

Hawkins 3-7 Robertson (86-0)

Robertson leaves a red over a top pocket after a brief safety exchange. Hawkins will roll that in. And he is nicely set to get this frame on the board. He is striking the ball confidently, but key could be winning the 12th frame too.

Hawkins 3-7 Robertson (39-0)

Still not quite a straight run to the winning line here for Barry. Black being out of commission doesn't help the situation.

Hawkins 3-7 Robertson (10-0)

White rolls off heading down the table to a red. Robertson can't quite believe that. Raises his cue in the air, but Hawkins has a chance here. Vital he scores a few for his future health in this final you suspect.

Hawkins 3-7 Robertson (4-0)

Breaks of 64 and 54 enough for Robertson to surge to within three frames of victory. Hawkins has only contributed two points in the past two frames, but gets four right off the bat in the 11th frame as Robertson misses a red playing safe.

Hawkins 3-6 Robertson (1-118)

Hawkins sees a red stick in the jaws of a pocket. A rueful smile and that will be a 7-3 lead for Robertson. 'The Hawk' back in a spot of bother in this final having trailed 5-1 earlier today.

Hawkins 3-6 Robertson (1-64)

A fine break of 64 from Robertson. Misses frame ball red with the rest. Hawkins hanging on by his cue tips in this frame. One more red and the Aussie will regain his four-frame lead.

Hawkins 3-6 Robertson (1-50)

Robbo right in the groove out there. Hawkins forced to sit and suffer knowing these balls should have been his. The mental demands of snooker can be so harsh.

Hawkins 3-6 Robertson (1-14)

Bad miss by Hawkins as a straight black off the spot rattles in the jaws. Can't afford to miss them. Robertson looking to punish that error and immediately develops a few reds.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (1-90)

Robertson safely over the line in the first frame of the night. A 58 to go with the 32 and the Australian leads 6-3.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (1-33)

Robbo breaks down on 32 as a mid-range red fails to drop, but a magical long pot seconds later more than makes up for that error. Back in business.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (0-10)

Not sure he played it, but a four-ball plant finds the target to give Robertson a nice opening early in the frame.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (0-0)

A re-rack to start this ninth frame. Very tense safety before Hawkins rolled a black over pocket. He looks to Robertson and is given the nod. No point hanging about rolling up to reds. Off we go again. Robertson with the break-off.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (5-6)

A taut start to the night. Both men with early chances to compile some points, but not taken and it is back to a safety joust to determine the narrative of this ninth frame.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson (0-6)

Early chance for Robertson to score, but he runs out of position. Just the six points for the Melburnian. Big crowd expecting big things from both men.

Welcome back to Wolverhampton

Your five-minute countdown to the second session of the Players Championship final in Wolverhampton. Neil Robertson holding a 5-3 lead over Barry Hawkins after hitting three straight centuries this afternoon with Hawkins coming up with one of his own in recovering from 5-1 behind to stay in touch. Almost ready to go with the conclusion to this match.

Hawkins 3-5 Robertson

Robertson raced out to 5-1, but Hawkins stays in touch. Brilliant stuff from both men in Wolverhampton. Robertson with 107, 105 and 130, but Hawkins responding like a champion with efforts of 91, 55 and 137. A fabulous standard of snooker and it will be intriguing to see how this concludes tonight. We will be back for more LIVE updates from 7pm. See you then.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (141-0)

Total clearance of 137 from Hawkins. Robertson didn't pot a ball in the final two frames of the session. What a recovery from 'The Hawk'. Sets it up for a fine second session tonight.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (101-0)

Career century 400 for Hawkins. One of only 15 men to achieve the feat in snooker. Could be 137 to conclude...

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (93-0)

And it is going to be 5-3. Robertson getting a taste of his own medicine. Could be a century for Hawkins to finish the session.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (57-0)

This is terrific from Barry in response to being hit with some serious blows. Has come bouncing back in fine style. Not much more needed to get this final to only 5-3 behind.

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (34-0)

Hawkins given the chance to make a fast start to the frame. Plenty of encouragement from the crowd after an error by Robertson going in off. Can he close to two frames behind before tonight's second session?

Hawkins 2-5 Robertson (0-0)

Off we go then with the final frame of the session. Dutch referee Jan Verhaas thanks the crowd and Hawkins breaks off the eighth frame of the final.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (71-0)

This frame far from over despite the lead. Robertson with chance of a long red, but can't make the shot. Hawkins is going to claim this frame to close to 5-2 behind. A big few moments coming up in the final frame of the session.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (60-0)

Hawkins with a lead of 60 points, but he has not landed nicely on a red. So just the safety shot to follow. Not over the winning line yet. Nudges a red safe for insurance with five reds left on the table.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (38-0)

Nice long pot by Barry to give himself a second chance of the frame. Would dearly love to win the final two frames of this session to keep himself in the hunt tonight.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (29-0)

Groans are palpable in Wolverhampton as Hawkins runs out of position on 29. Just the safety shot coming up on the yellow. A hard bounce off the top cushion scuppered his ambition on that occasion.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (12-0)

Hawkins without a pot for one hour and five minutes, but he ends the drought after his opponent fails to sink a long red. Chance then to get himself moving again after a long spell in his chair.

Hawkins 1-5 Robertson (0-0)

There is nothing Hawkins can do about this apart from hope Robertson starts to falter. Which doesn't seem likely. For the record, the first man to make three straight centuries in a ranking final was Steve Davis in a 12-6 win over Jimmy White in the 1988 International Open final in Stoke.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-130)

Stunning snooker from Neil Robertson as a red down a side rail hits the mark. In goes the black and there is another century. Three on the bounce. On another level this. 130 to go with 107 and 105 in the past three frames. A 5-1 lead.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-81)

Break reaches 67 before Neil rolls home a red. Hawkins being frozen out completely. He hasn't potted a ball for an hour. No chance to score and being punished heavily for safety errors. All so smooth and that straightforward velvety cue action is working like a dream.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-55)

The black is out of commission, but Robbo is doing his work with the pink. Very mindful from the Melbourne man. The greatest players always seem to have options. Robertson is just rolling the balls home like there is no chance of missing. Could be a third straight century coming up.

Hawkins 1-4 Robertson (0-7)

Error by Hawkins early in the sixth frame has provided Robertson with the chance to strike with potting purpose. Fully in stroke at the moment and doesn't look like missing.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-105)

A superb break of 105 from Australia's leading player. Back-to-back centuries and these are worrying moments for Hawkins.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-82)

Robertson with a long red to gain access to the table. And he is going through the balls with so much ease. Such a contrast from last night. Could be another century coming up. Huge warning signs for Hawkins.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Well, this is an unusual occurrence. Another re-rack to start the fifth frame. Third one of the final.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Another re-rack to start the fifth frame. Second one of the final.

Hawkins 1-3 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson moves to 4/13 to win the £125,000 first prize with Hawkins priced at 9/5.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-107)

Robertson is going to move two to the good as this final settles into a familiar pattern. Should be a century and is...107 from the Aussie as Robertson shows why he is the hot favourite for this trophy.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-33)

A re-rack in the fourth frame after the balls go a bit awkward. Robertson first to the punch in the fourth frame with Hawkins escaping from a snooker, but leaving the red. Real chance for the Australian to lead by two frames.

Hawkins 1-2 Robertson (0-0)

Hawkins might feel aggrieved to trail, but these are the demands of a ranking event final. One more frame before the mid-session.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-75)

Break of 41 and a closing 34 is good enough to pinch the frame from Hawkins. Robertson resisted the chance of a double on final red and the decision to play safe pays off. He slips home the closing red, pink and colours to move 2-1 clear. Hawkins will rue that missed opportunity having been in first.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-31)

Chance of a counter from Robertson appears. Some superb little shots to develop balls. Only one red is safe on the table in what otherwise looks like a clear running to the winning line.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (55-0)

Some fine rest play again from Hawkins. Nudges open the reds seconds later, but might have to declare on 55 after a cannon goes wrong. Runs safe with seven reds left on table.

Hawkins 1-1 Robertson (12-0)

Safety error by the Melbourne man at the outset of the third frame. Red is rolled in nicely before a blue doesn't touch the sides. That is a fine pot from 'The Hawk' and he has first go at assembling a break here.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (18-63)

Robertson slots the black he needs to leaving Hawkins chasing a snooker. 47 clear with 43 remaining. And it will be 1-1 as a black from Hawkins fails to drop. He nods to Neil as the concession comes.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-44)

Robertson reaches 43, but still work to be done in this second frame as a red to a centre pocket is well off the target.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-2)

Hawkins sees a tricky red stick in the jaws of the top cushion. So near, yet so far. Robertson presented with his first opportunity of this final. What can he conjure up in response to that opening frame from Hawkins?

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (13-0)

Hawk rattles in long red and tasty blue and he has made a lively start to Super Sunday at the Players. Looking cool and calculated. Remember, he had a day off before this final yesterday. Which doesn't do any harm to preparations.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (91-0)

91 for the world No. 11. No ton, but he enjoyed that. He leads this final.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (76-0)

'The Hawk' devouring his prey with a fearsome appetite. Could be a century to get us off and running. Hawkins looking as good as poor Jimmy Robertson was bad in the semi-finals last night. Giving Neil Robertson food for thought among the Wolves.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (54-0)

Has been tested with a couple of mid-range balls in this break, but a red and green at distance both clatter the leather of the pocket. Nice feeling when you are trying to settle into matters. Tricky task with another red clutching the rest, but he fires that ball home like a true pro. Which he is of course. Could be a clean kill in this first frame.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (21-0)

First chance to 'The Hawk' in this first frame of the day. Great opportunity straight off the bat for the 2013 world finalist.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

Almost ready to get the ball rolling in this final. Both men full of smiles out there. Like a couple of old mates enjoying a few frames. Eight to be precise this afternoon in the first session with a possible 11 tonight.

Good afternoon

Welcome back to Wolverhampton. It is finals Sunday at the 2022 Players Championship with Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins facing each other a month after they contested the 48th Masters final in London.

Robertson ran out a 10-4 winner against Hawkins at Alexandra Palace four weeks ago, but today is a new day.

Robertson has won his past five meetings against Hawkins and is 4/11 favourite to claim the £125,000 first prize with the Ditton man priced at 5/2 before a sell-out crowd.

Robertson is chasing his 22nd career ranking title after victory at the English Open in November while Hawkins – who could move up to seventh in the rankings with a win – is focused on a fourth ranking triumph following his 10-7 success against Ryan Day in the 2017 World Grand Prix final.

HOW BOTH PLAYERS PROGRESSED

The Thunder from Down Under was far from his fluent best, with just three half-century breaks and no tons, but it was more than enough against Jimmy Robertson, who didn’t look anything like the player who knocked out defending champion John Higgins in the previous round.

- - -

