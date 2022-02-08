O'Sullivan 3-1 Trump (0-0)

"Absolutely flawless so far from O'Sullivan," says seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry. "Clinical, the best I've seen him for a long time," adds the 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Trump (0-0)

A break of 99 from O'Sullivan. Missed red down cushion for the 100, but it matters little. Both men off for a 15-minute tea break that they probably don't need.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Trump (78-0)

Rocket Ronnie is right on the money tonight. Could be a century and should be a 3-1 advantage in this match after only 38 minutes. Nothing being missed by either man.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Trump (19-0)

O'Sullivan slams in a delightful red to a yellow pocket before brown goes down middle hole. He is off and running in this fourth frame.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Trump (0-0)

Three frames in 31 minutes. Two players committed to attack.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Trump (83-52)

A total clearance of 83 from O'Sullivan. Total snooker from the green baize GOAT. He leads 2-1. Quite majestic stuff. One more frame before the mid-session interval. Trump doing little wrong to fall behind.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Trump (21-52)

Reaches 52, but again no position from the reds off blue. O'Sullivan then picks out a plant on two reds. Stunning shot and he is back at the table. What can he make on the counter attack?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Trump (0-25)

Trump arrives at the table early in the third frame as a superb long red drops. Another red to a centre bag finds the pocket. Decent chance for the 2019 world champion.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Trump (0-0)

19 minutes gone and we are level at 1-1. No messing about as the best of 11 frames suddenly becomes the best of nine. Both men clearly striking the ball well.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Trump (0-62)

Error by O'Sullivan attempting a long red that is likely to cost him the second frame. Looks like 1-1.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Trump (0-53)

A classy break of 53 from Trump after he loses position. Frame still wide open with seven reds left up.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Trump (0-47)

Trump sizing up his options. Takes on a double. Gets the red and lands back on the black. Stunning recovery. Chance to score a few points at this visit and win the frame.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Trump (0-9)

Trump has won five of their past six meetings. And a great long red from Trump sees him land on the black in the second frame. What can the Juddernaut offer in response?

O'Sullivan 1-0 Trump (0-0)

A break of 90 to get the ball rolling in under six minutes. A quite superb first frame from the aptly nicknamed Rocket.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Trump (82-0)

O'Sullivan straight into stroke and is up to 68. Should be a 1-0 lead at this visit. And could be a big century coming up. A quite glorious start to a match.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Trump (7-0)

Trump fails to slot a tough red to a centre pocket and O'Sullivan is presented with a decent chance to get moving in the opening frame.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Trump (0-0)

Full house in Wolverhampton for this one. Not a seat to be had. Feels more like a boxing match. Trump with the break-off.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Trump (0-0)

Boys almost ready for the baize. This should be a riveting evening of succulent snooker. Settle down, settle down in the race to six frames. 148 frames each in their ranking meetings. Which suggests this might be close.

Welcome back to Wolverhampton

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are no strangers to each other. World Grand Prix winner and world No. 2 O'Sullivan is seeded third for the tournament with world number three Trump at 14th.

The pair first met in the last 32 of the 2008 Welsh Open with six-times world champion and double Players champion O'Sullivan winning 5-3 in Newport.

Trump is 15-13 clear on the career head-to-heads having won their past three meetings – including two 9-7 final wins in the 2019 and 2020 Northern Ireland Open finals respectively – with O'Sullivan victorious in an epic 10-9 semi-final victory at the 2019 Tour Championship.

Trump lifted the prestigious Champions of Champions event in November, but his best form in ranking tournaments has been three quarter-final appearances so far this season.

His best form is usually reserved for Rocket Ronnie, but we shall see if that rings true this evening. In the night's other encounter in the round of 16, Mark Allen faces Ricky Walden for a quarter-final place.

Thanks for joining us

We will be back at 7pm (GMT) with world number two Ronnie O'Sullivan meeting number three Judd Trump in what should be an absorbing clash in the first round. Mark Allen faces Ricky Walden in the other Tuesday night match. See you back here for a big night of elite snooker from Wolverhampton.

Yan 6-4 Gilbert

So it will be Yan against Hawkins in the quarter-finals. A closing break of 59 enough to secure the former Masters champion a spot in the last eight. Gilbert recovered from trailing 5-1, but too little, too late.

Zhao 3-6 Hawkins

"These are the sort of tournaments you look forward to," said Hawkins. "Zhao is showing what he is capable of. He doesn't look like he is going to miss. I knew I had to play well today. I nicked a couple of frames from behind and I think that is what made the difference in the end."

Zhao 3-5 Hawkins (0-82)

The Hawk swooping for a fine victory. He is through to the last eight with a 6-3 win. He will face Yan Bingtao or David Gilbert in the quarter-finals. Breaks of 63, 91, 94, 71 and 50 more than enough for Hawkins to complete his progress. Yan leading Gilbert 5-3 in the afternoon's other match.

Zhao 3-5 Hawkins (0-57)

Lovely red to a centre pocket. Hawkins right in among the balls for a second time. Could be frame and match at this visit.

Zhao 3-5 Hawkins (0-32)

Hawkins making a keen start to the ninth frame. A lead of 32 points in the frame he needs for victory.

Zhao 3-4 Hawkins (49-71)

Classy knock this from Hawkins. A frame-winning 71 break and a 5-3 lead over the top seed.

Zhao 3-4 Hawkins (49-36)

Zhao having to sit and suffer out there at moment. This a glorious chance for Hawkins to move 5-3 clear. Coming down to the final two reds.

Zhao 3-4 Hawkins (49-1)

Zhao with a lead of 48 points. Hawkins just popping out mid-frame for a quick loo break. Back in the arena with a mid-range red slotted. All the balls at the top end of table. Chance to recover ground in this frame.

Zhao 3-4 Hawkins (45-0)

Zhao first to the punch in this eighth frame. Makes a mess of opening up reds and settles for rolling into bunch rather than playing a plant. Would have expected more from that visit. A lead of 45 points.

Zhao 3-4 Hawkins (0-0)

Super little contribution from Zhao as he fights back to 4-3 behind. This match well and truly in the balance. Some lovely balls potted in this contribution. He declares on 62. Hawkins with a 4-3 lead.

Yan 5-1 Gilbert (0-53)

Yan coasting against Gilbert, but 'The Angry Farmer' is fighting hard in the seventh frame to stay alive.

Zhao 2-4 Hawkins (20-1)

Zhao pots himself out of trouble with long red and yellow. Black tied up so work will need to be done with the blue.

Zhao 2-4 Hawkins (11-1)

A safety blunder by Barry, but no damage done. Zhao trickling back to baulk. Brief safety interlude in the play compared to the rather more frantic nature of the match.

Zhao 2-4 Hawkins (0-0)

Hawkins tidies up to the pink with 24 and that is a 4-2 advantage. Two missed reds to middle pockets so costly for Zhao. Hawkins needs to two more frames for victory.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (57-66)

Error by Zhao on final red and this looks like Hawkins in for the kill and a 4-2 lead.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (57-57)

Four attempts and nothing doing before Hawkins finally hits the red off baulk cushion. Scores all level with one red left up. Looks like a red ball game.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (49-57)

Break reaches 49 before Hawkins snookers himself behind pink on final red. Not hard enough on first attempt. Not hard enough on second attempt.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (41-57)

Both men missing reds to middle bags that scarcely seemed likely. Hawkins back at table with chance to get his nose in front.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (41-0)

Zhao pops in another long red and is first to the table in this sixth frame. Already feeling a bit ominous all of this. Reds suddenly open and chance to win frame, but he then misses a red to a middle pocket. Can't believe that hasn't dropped.

Yan 3-1 Gilbert (31-0)

Yan in control on the other showpiece table.

Zhao 2-3 Hawkins (0-0)

A superb response from a relaxed Zhao in this fifth frame after a safety blunder by Hawkins. Needed a quickfire response and gets it. A faultless run of 90 and we have a game on our hands this afternoon. The Hawk leads 3-2.

Yan 2-1 Gilbert (70-9)

Zhao's compatriot Yan looks like moving 3-1 to the good on the adjoining table after Gilbert responded with a 54 in the third frame. Gilbert needing one snooker.

Zhao 1-3 Hawkins (0-0)

In around an hour's play, Hawkins with a 94 break to move 3-1 clear. Halfway to the last eight. Zhao with work to do.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (34-72)

Ditton man Hawkins makes it to 44 before easing home a superb double on a red to a centre bag. Chance to win frame at this visit, but white has landed in front of a red. Time for the fishing tackle out. Rolls in red with extension and black before slamming in a red on the rest. Will be 3-1 at the mid-session.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (34-6)

Zhao finally into the pack off a red on 34, but he misses a tricky cutback on a black and Hawkins is right in business here. What a chance this is. What will Hawkins provide in response? Reds wide open and black is hanging over a pocket.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval in Wolverhampton. This match moving along at a brisk pace.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (66-5)

A break of 46 from Zhao leaves Hawkins needing two snookers. Decides to play on before the Chinese player slides home a brilliant long red. Should trail 2-1.

Yan 2-0 Gilbert (11-32)

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao opening with breaks of 100 and 80 against David Gilbert on the other table.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (51-5)

Hawkins fails to smuggle a red into a centre pocket. Looks a bit puzzled, but he has left that red hanging over the middle bag. Zhao left with a big chance.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (15-5)

Zhao breaks down on 15 as a tricky black fails to drop off the side cushion. Toiling for table time. Can Hawkins press home this early supremacy?

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (14-0)

I think this is what you call a 'flying start'. A 63 in the first and a 91 in the second frame from Hawkins. Zhao yet to score a point before he slams home a long red in trademark style. Off and running.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-64)

Could be a big break coming up for the 'The Hawk'. Hitting the ball sweetly with the reds opened up nicely for the taking. Delightful start to the day.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-16)

Zhao certainly yet to catch fire here. Long red stays out and Hawkins rolls in a lovely long red up the table to the yellow pocket. Chance to score again for the 16th seed.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-0)

A very healthy contribution from Hawkins of 63. More than enough to see him over the line in the first frame. First to six frames reaches the quarter-finals of this event involving the top 16 on the sport's one-year list.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-55)

Real chance for Hawkins to win first frame at this visit. Manages to open the pack of reds with some menace. Right among the reds. Should be the first frame to the Masters finalist.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-27)

Another fine long red by Hawkins to regain access to the table. Black welded to top cushion, but pink is available to score from.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-11)

Zhao gets a kick attempting a long red and Hawkins has early chance to get hand on the table. Just 11 from the 2013 world finalist. Yan Bingtao and David Gilbert meeting on the other table in the first round this afternoon.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-0)

Top seed Zhao chasing a third straight ranking title in as many months after victories at the UK Championship and German Masters. Zhao destroyed Hawkins 6-1 in the semi-finals on his way to conquering the UK in December. But Hawkins enjoyed a 5-4 win in the last 16 of the 2019 China Championship.

'HE REMINDS ME OF YOUNG STEPHEN HENDRY...AND MY SON' – RONNIE O'SULLIVAN ON HOW ZHAO XINTONG CAN DOMINATE SNOOKER

Ronnie O'Sullivan believes rising prodigy Zhao Xintong can become the dominant force in snooker if he can make good on his potting potential, but has also warned the young Chinese player he is only half as good as he could be.

Zhao followed up his maiden ranking event victory, a 10-5 success against Luca Brecel in the UK Championship final in December, with an incredible 9-0 whitewash of close friend Yan Bingtao in the German Masters final a month later.

Ahead of top seed Zhao's opening match at the 16-man Players Championship against Masters finalist Barry Hawkins in Wolverhampton on Tuesday afternoon, O'Sullivan has explained what the 24-year-old requires to realise a burgeoning potential he compares to a young Stephen Hendry, the seven-time world champion.

World Grand Prix winner O'Sullivan faces Judd Trump in his tournament opener on Tuesday night and feels Zhao can learn from how Trump has adapted his all-round game to become more than just an outrageous all-out potter in lifting 22 ranking titles and the Masters since 2011.

WELCOME TO WOLVERHAMPTON!

Snooker's leading lights take centre stage in Wolverhampton as the Aldersley Leisure Village hosts the 2022 Players Championship.

The top-16 players in the world based on the one-year rankings are in action, throwing up some tantalising ties between now and the final on Sunday, February 13.

Zhao Xintong arrives as the top seed after an impressive breakout season which has seen him claim the UK Championship and the German Masters in recent months.

Neil Robertson and Mark Williams both won on the opening day and there's a blockbuster clash in store on Tuesday evening between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Zhao faces Barry Hawkins while David Gilbert takes on Yan Bingtao and Mark Allen meets Ricky Walden.

---

