We'll be back for more LIVE updates from the first semi-final between Barry Hawkins and Ricky Walden at 7pm. Should be an absorbing dust-up.

Quite a dramatic afternoon of snooker. When aren't they, you might ask? Higgins started strongly, but faded towards the business end of the match. "I'm just over the moon. Near the end, I was really nervous," said former European Masters champion Jimmy Robertson, who will face Neil Robertson in the last four on Saturday night. "Him and Mark Selby, you don't feel safe when they need a snooker. Delighted to pot that final brown. I'm buzzing at the moment. My heart was pumping out there.

"Over the years, I've struggled playing the top boys on the one-table set-up. For me, I'm still learning, but I'm getting used to it.

I'd rate that as my biggest result. I won a tournament three years ago, but winning on a one-table set-up against John Higgins is probably my best result so far.

A disappointed Higgins felt he did not deserve to win after his technique seemed to desert him.

"When I had the chance to clear up the colours in the third frame and didn't, it was a bad sign," said Higgins.

It was poor. I had a chance at the end, but wouldn't have deserved to come back. I'm disappointed. It was poor. I was hitting at the ball.

"All credit to Jimmy. He's finding a new lease of form after almost dropping off the tour last season, but he'll have to play better against Neil. But he is in it and has a chance to win it."

Higgins 4-6 Robertson

Robertson is through to the semi-finals. He faces Neil Robertson over the best-of-11 frames on Saturday night at the Players Championship. Higgins' defence of the title is over, but Bexhill professional Robertson is a full deserving winner of the final quarter-final.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (47-73)

Robertson responds with a full ball snooker and Higgins has left it on. In goes the brown and that should be that. Blue and pink drop. This frame is finally over.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (47-69)

Double kiss by Robertson leaves the thin cut on yellow. In goes yellow. And he thumps in the green to middle pocket, but isn't on the brown to the same bag. Higgins hanging on by his cue tips out there. A solid safety shot from the Scot.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (42-69)

Higgins fails to escape from a snooker and Robertson has a free ball. Decision time. And he slots in the pink, but misses the yellow. Suddenly 27 ahead with 27 on.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (42-63)

Higgins doesn't get position on the yellow. But he has control of the table. 21 in it with 27 left on table. Higgins needs them all, Robertson the yellow and green. Tense times in Wolverhampton.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (39-63)

Well, this is dramatic. Higgins has a free ball after Robertson tries to swerve out of a snooker and fails badly. Higgins with four points from the foul. In goes the pink as a red and the pink to follow. Tough green coming up to get back on yellow after final red drops.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (27-63)

Higgins gets one snooker. 36 between them with a possible 35 left on table. All very nervy out there.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (23-63)

Robertson is 48 clear with only 43 left on table. Looks like a done deal. Higgins will be disappointed with his decline in this match. Seems to have lost his way from that missed black in the third frame when he seemed certain to go 3-0 clear. But in goes a red and black. And a snooker. Still life left in this frame.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (15-56)

Just looking for two more pots..

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (15-48)

Looks like this is going to be a famous victory for Robertson. Higgins looking slightly bemused in his chair. Can't apply the pressure in key moment as Robertson rolls in red with rest. All there for the taking now.

Higgins 4-5 Robertson (6-17)

Higgins in a spot of bother. Tucked up behind a yellow by Robertson, who gained the upper hand by rolling in a long red from distance. Great escape by Higgins, but is unfortunate to leave a chance. What an opportunity for Robertson to put distance between himself and the Scotsman.

Higgins 3-5 Robertson (97-0)

Had to stem the bleeding out there and has done so in style. We are heading for a penultimate frame in this quarter-final. A break of 80 from the defending champion. He trails 5-4. Needs the final two frames to stay alive in Wolverhampton.

Higgins 3-5 Robertson (29-0)

Has been all a bit of a struggle for Higgins since that missed black in the third frame, but he won't give up the ghost. Not really in his mettle. First job is winning this ninth frame and has chance to claw back some ground at this visit to the table.

Higgins 3-4 Robertson (17-64)

Another half-century of 57 from Robertson. Higgins trailing by 46 with 35 left on. Should be 5-3 clear. And is. Final red disappears and Higgins is going to have to win the final three frames to keep alive his defence of his trophy.

Higgins 3-4 Robertson (17-41)

Robertson unearthing some delightful cannons out there. And he has freed up black and reds at same time. Suddenly has chance to push on here for a 5-3 advantage. The Bexhill man coming to the boil out there.

Higgins 3-4 Robertson (17-12)

Robertson picking out a fine cut on a red with rest, but not on a colour to follow. Higgins with the safety shot coming up. Leaves a tough red to middle, but Robertson strokes it in. Black and pink out of commission at moment.

Higgins 3-3 Robertson (0-102)

A classy contribution of 102 from Robertson to move 4-3 ahead. Higgins heavily punished for the safety blunder. Must regain his momentum quickly against the world number 31, who is running into form at exactly the right time.

Higgins 3-3 Robertson (0-21)

Safety error by Higgins, whose tactical game has been slightly slipshod this afternoon. Robertson presented with a gift to get himself ahead in this match.

Higgins 3-3 Robertson (0-4)

Some really nice safety play at the outset of this seventh frame, but could be a re-rack coming up with white close to reds. And referee Jan Verhaas nods to the players, who have seen enough. Off we go again then.

Higgins 3-3 Robertson (0-0)

A break of 68 from Higgins is enough for 3-3 after Robertson saw a white dive down a hole from potting a red. This match firmly in the balance at the halfway stage.

Higgins 2-3 Robertson (68-0)

Higgins sensing the danger and has cleared his head. Picks out a magnificent black to a middle bag following a plant. Chance of a frame-winning clearance after Robertson slipped in a few loose safety shots early on.

Higgins 2-3 Robertson (0-0)

A 59 break from Robertson and he is 3-2 clear in the race to six frames. Higgins again leaves the arena. This match not exactly going to plan since that miss on the mid-range black in the third frame. A turning point, but it has quickly turned sour for Higgins.

Higgins 2-2 Robertson (1-64)

Higgins could soon face falling behind in this contest. Produced a superb plant on reds, but nothing to follow. Looked like trailing 3-0, but is suddenly on cusp of a 3-2 lead. Robertson with mind firmly on the job and looks like he fancies the task at hand.

Higgins 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson polishes off the required reds to level at 2-2. Higgins has seen enough of that frame. He needs to reset during the break. The disappointment of missing that frame-ball black to lead 3-0 all too obvious.

Higgins 2-1 Robertson (6-58)

Looked like 3-0 not so long ago, but this could be 2-2 at the mid-session. Imagine Higgins might be happier to get out of the arena for a cup of tea to clear the head, but Robertson then misses an easy red on 57. Did not see that coming, but Higgins overcooks positional shot from a red. Well off with the blue. Higgins feeling the strain perhaps.

Higgins 2-1 Robertson (5-24)

Higgins has gone off the boil at the moment following that missed black in the third frame. Robertson presented with a decent chance after Higgins misses blue to green pocket. Opportunity to build up an imposing lead.

Higgins 2-1 Robertson (4-1)

Robertson with a long red, but astonishingly fails to hit the yellow with the roll up. A fine escape from his own snooker seconds later. No damage done.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (58-65)

Higgins rolls in pressure green, brown and blue. In goes the pink to level scores at 58-58, but he misses a mid-range black for a 3-0 lead. Robertson slots a simple enough cut on the black to trail 2-1 when he looked done for. That miss will annoy the Scotsman having done the hard part. One more frame before the mid-session.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (40-58)

Higgins punishes loose safety shot by his opponent. Drops in red with rest and in goes the blue. Plum on yellow and right on green. Looks like 3-0 coming up, but he then jaws the green on the cusp of the frame. Not sure how he has missed that.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (32-58)

Higgins back to within touching distance of Robertson with one red left up. 26 points between them with a possible 35 left up.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (7-58)

This has been a tremendous break from Robertson, but he just comes up short on 58 as red down the table to yellow pocket narrowly fails to drop. Potted some terrific balls, but still time and points for Higgins to produce a decisive counter attack.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (0-3)

An opening 52 is followed by run of 65 from Higgins. Table looks to be running at a decent pace after appearing sluggish in previous days.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (65-1)

A 65 break from the man dubbed 'The Wizard of Wishaw' is more than enough for a 2-0 lead. A well constructed break from Higgins. Robertson with work to do otherwise this match could be done and dusted quite quickly.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (31-1)

Higgins gains access to the table after Robertson can't profit from an earlier error by his opponent. Most of the reds are in or around baulk, but chance to secure the second frame at this visit via blues. Or at least build a formidable lead.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (0-1)

These men first met in a previous incarnation of this event in 2014 when it was known as the Players Championship, but fought over a much shorter format. Higgins won the final 4-2, but the Bexhill man contributed 130 on that occasion. Bout of safety to determine future of this second frame.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (72-42)

Just the one snooker as Robertson picks out red and black after a red over pocket failed to drop from the double attempt. Slots yellow, but can't find snooker on green. Higgins pots green from distance and Jimmy has seen enough. A 1-0 lead for the Scotsman.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (69-32)

Nice stat here to think about: Higgins chasing his fourth ranking semi-final appearance of the season, Robertson the third of his career. No wonder the bookies have Higgins odds on. Looks like a 1-0 lead for the four-time world champion. Robertson requires one snooker.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-32)

Former European Masters winner Robertson compiles 32 before breaking down unexpectedly as a red stays up. Bad error and could be costly as Higgins gets out of his chair with reds all in the open.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-9)

Tough black along the top cushion fails to drop so no winning thrust to start this frame. Robertson responds with a red to a centre pocket before a rest shot with black provides a fine cut. Both men look in good touch out there in the arena.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (9-0)

Higgins the overwhelming favourite to reach the last four. Higgins is priced at 2/9 with his opponent 3/1 against. Higgins starts his day with a long red after Robertson's break-off shot. What a lovely way to get the match off and running.

Welcome back to Wolverhampton

Should be another enthralling afternoon of elite snooker at the Players Championship. First up is John Higgins against Jimmy Robertson in the final quarter-final. The winner will meet Neil Robertson in the semi-finals on Saturday night. The first semi-final takes place this evening with Barry Hawkins and Ricky Walden doing battle. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

