Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-32)

Former European Masters winner Robertson compiles 32 before breaking down unexpectedly as a red stays up. Bad error and could be costly as Higgins gets out of his chair with reds all in the open.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-9)

Tough black along the top cushion fails to drop so no winning thrust to start this frame. Robertson responds with a red to a centre pocket before a rest shot with black provides a fine cut. Both men look in good touch out there in the arena.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (9-0)

Higgins the overwhelming favourite to reach the last four. Higgins is priced at 2/9 with his opponent 3/1 against. Higgins starts his day with a long red after Robertson's break-off shot. What a lovely way to get the match off and running.

Welcome back to Wolverhampton

Should be another enthralling afternoon of elite snooker at the Players Championship. First up is John Higgins against Jimmy Robertson in the final quarter-final. The winner will meet Neil Robertson in the semi-finals on Saturday night. The first semi-final takes place this evening with Barry Hawkins and Ricky Walden doing battle. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

