Rebecca Kenna has lauded her partner Mark Selby saying he is in "cracking form" as the duo prepare to team up for the inaugural World Mixed Doubles event this month.

This is the first event of its kind and takes place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on 24-25 September. Kenna and Selby will join Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans, Judd Trump and Ng On Yee and Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut in Buckinghamshire.

Ad

Kenna and Selby have taken to the practice tables in Nuneaton where they are spending time preparing for the event. Selby has been struggling with a neck problem, but seems to be coping well and is not taking things easy on his partner in the build-up.

Snooker Top 10 shots of 2021/22: Which one gets your vote? YESTERDAY AT 11:05

The pair are feeling in good shape and Kenna says there is no sign that Selby's injury is having any impact on his performance levels:



"I was interested to see how he was playing because I know he’s got a bad neck," Kenna said. "We just played a load of matches and he’s fine. He just warmed his neck up a bit and it was fine, so all good.

"He basically gave me one or two shots per frame. If I didn’t get a good break off he was dishing up and if he got a decent break off I was getting the dump shot in, he’d put one in the middle and away he went! He must have had about 15 century breaks in 20 frames and a 147, so he’s in cracking form."

Kenna says Selby has offered some great advice and is encouraging her to play her own game regardless of the opponent:



"‘I was trying to discuss tactics a bit,’ said Kenna. ‘I thought I’d have to be getting some good safeties in, but Mark was saying I don’t want to be playing too safe and not enjoy the match. He said don’t turn stuff down that I would normally take on. So just relax and play my own game and enjoy it.

"You don’t want to go away having played a few safeties, lose and not really having enjoyed it. It’s best to try and have fun. You’ve got to just try and play your own game and try not to worry if you’ve got Ronnie or Neil or Judd following you."

Any pre-match nerves have surely been quashed with the pair striking up a good working relationship and looking forward to getting into the arena:

"I’m more relaxed now," she said. "I was nervous thinking about it, but spending a couple of days with Mark he’s really put me at ease and we’re just going to go out there, enjoy it and hopefully play some good snooker. So I can just look forward to it now and go out to enjoy it."

A landmark change to prize funds this season means professionals are guaranteed a minimum of £20,000 when competing on the tour - a welcome move for players such as Kenna who are working hard to stamp their authority on the game:

"When I took the tour card I knew it would be two years of probably barely winning anything, but just to get the experience,’ she said. ‘So I quit my job as a coach in my shop to have a proper go at playing full time, but knowing I was taking a huge pay cut. So it is nice to know that there’s a safety net now."

British Open 'I will enjoy the challenge' – Williams set to test skills on pool table YESTERDAY AT 10:34