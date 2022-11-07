Stephen Hendry says the only player that doesn’t speak to anyone backstage on the snooker tour is Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Ad

Hendry discussed O'Sullivan and how the sport has changed over the last three decades during an interview with Mark Williams

Champion of Champions Hendry on 'dangerous animal' O'Sullivan's 'God-given' talent - 'No one comes close' 13 HOURS AGO

.

Seven-time world champion Hendry also said he feels Williams was a factor in his dip in form, suggesting having friends affected his performance.

“You were probably part of my downfall,” said Hendry. “I didn’t have any friends and didn’t speak to anyone then you came on the scene and started annoying me, saying, ‘Speak to me Stephen, speak to me.’ You led me astray.

“The game now has changed from me and Steve Davis being too miserable. The only one I don’t see speaking to anyone is Ronnie. Everyone else does, even before the match, having a laugh.”

Williams responded: “Ronnie speaks to you when he feels like it really. Most of them get on."

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams

Williams was not as strong with his comments but admits the environment has changed.

“I don’t set foot in the player’s lounge anymore,” said Williams.

“The tournaments back in the day were much better. It was brilliant the way you were treated. Now if you are in the player’s lounge you wait two or three hours to play your game and then you are gone.

“We used to have the Irish and the Bensons, it was unbelievable. The Masters is probably as close to anything we used to have with the sofas and all that.”

SNOOKER Mark Williams with his first World Snooker Championship trophy in 2000 Image credit: PA Photos

No targets for care-free Williams

Williams has always had a relaxed personality, but over the last five years his snooker approach has become even more care-free.

“It was one of the most incredible things I have ever seen and I saw him five minutes later and you would think it never happened,” said Hendry. “I don’t even know how you do it.

“When you get in the car you must think what on earth happened there, I can’t believe I lost that. You are the only person in sport who is like that.

Williams explained: “I’ve never really set myself any goals since I’ve been playing.

“You just try to do the best you can. I’ve had some shocking defeats but I don’t worry about it or care, not like you. You wouldn’t talk to some people for three days.

“If you had that defeat I had against Robertson you would have gone straight down the motorway back home.

“When I lose it doesn’t interest me at all. I don’t think about it. People don’t believe me.

“At the end of a day, you lose a snooker match, that’s it. Alright I should have won it, but so what?”

Snooker 'I've been on a roll for 30 years' - O'Sullivan after fourth Champion of Champions title 14 HOURS AGO