Ronnie O'Sullivan will touch down at the invitational Hong Kong Masters this week as the world No. 1 despite suffering a shock exit in the opening round of last week's British Open.
The world champion retained top spot in the rankings after Judd Trump lost 4-3 to Mark Allen in the last 16. Trump needed to carry off the £100,000 top prize to usurp O'Sullivan, who was ousted 4-1 by Alexander Ursenbacher.
Allen has moved back inside the world's top 10 despite his 10-7 defeat to Ryan Day in the final.
Day moves up from 27th to 16th position after claiming the final four frames from 7-6 behind to lift the Clive Everton Trophy on Sunday.
Neil Robertson – who won the last Hong Kong Masters with a 6-3 final win against O'Sullivan in 2017 – is up to third in the world despite missing the season's first three ranking events with Mark Selby back down to fourth place after his 5-3 loss to Allen in the last eight of the British Open.
O'Sullivan begins his campaign at the Hong Kong Masters live on Eurosport against three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee on Friday afternoon at 12pm BST.
The world's top 16 after the UK Championship (12-20 November) qualify for the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace (8-15 January).
The Northern Ireland Open – the fourth ranking event of the season – is part of the Home Nations Series exclusively on Eurosport with Allen defending the Alex Higgins Trophy later this month (16-23 October).
World Snooker rankings after British Open
- 1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,034,000
- 2. Judd Trump (Eng) 943,000
- 3. Neil Robertson (Aus) 861,000
- 4. Mark Selby (Eng) 828,500
- 5. John Higgins (Sco) 520,000
- 6. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 483,000
- 7. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 450,000
- 8. Mark Williams (Wal) 446,000
- 9. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 339,500
- 10. Mark Allen (NIr) 327,500
- 11. Luca Brecel (Bel) 326,000
- 12. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 323,000
- 13. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 309,000
- 14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 303,500
- 15. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 251,500
- 16. Ryan Day (Wal) 246,000
