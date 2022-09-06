Barry Hearn has paid tribute to "unique talent" Ronnie O’Sullivan and suggested his "selfishness" is what makes him so successful.

Hearn previously managed the Rocket but has had something of a tempestuous relationship with snooker’s greatest ever player over the years, chose a more complementary approach when speaking on the latest episode of The Breakdown with Orla Channaoui and Greg Rutherford.

Ad

Although jokingly describing O’Sullivan as a "pain" due to the seven-time world champion’s often controversial and outspoken nature, Hearn admitted he respects the fact he is "in charge of his life" given his achievements in the sport.

Snooker 'A great experience' – Watch Allen produce some golden form on the pool table YESTERDAY AT 07:10

“Well, I mean, I've known Ronnie since he was 12 years old,” he said. “We don't see eye to eye on a lot of things. Because he's got his own ideas… they're wrong. But it's okay. Because I have ideas about brain surgery. I wouldn't advise you let me operate.

“So I just think he's a remarkable talent, and I’m in awe of anyone with that type of ability. Look, I've known him, his mum, his dad, the ups and downs of the family. I've watched him, I got him to be a professional when he was 16 years old. And I've got a lot of time for the kid.

“But Ronnie is one of those unique talents that only comes along once in a century, once in a generation, whatever you want to call it. He's the best snooker player has ever been by a country mile.

“And I like the fact that he's in charge of his life, and he does what he wants. Sometimes it's a pain to me, I have to say, but I can understand that is the ultimate in accomplishments - to live a life where you literally do what you want to do. It’s the selfishness that makes you a winner.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Hearn also spoke of his own single-minded approach that has made him such a success.

From putting snooker on the map in the 1970s, Hearn’s subsequent influence in sports through his company Matchroom has made him one of the biggest names in British sport.

Moving into boxing in the '80's, Hearn has promoted some of the biggest fights and fighters of the last three decades including Frank Bruno, Chris Eubank, Lennox Lewis and Anthony Joshua.

He since helped raise the popularity of darts as PDC chairman, and also had interests in fishing and golf among others.

“I love sport,” he proclaims. “I absolutely do. I mean people don't understand. It's great when you can make money at something you love. That is the best job in the world because it's not like work is it?

“But in a way, it's better for me because, you see, I've always been quite good at everything, but never really good at anything - apart from probably making money. God just smiled on me and went ‘Barry you're always going to be rich but you're going to be pretty average at everything else’.

“Whether it was cricket football or athletics, I tried everything from pole vaulter, shot putter, 200 meters. I ran marathons all around the world, I did try.”

He added: “I have no natural ability, but I have a work ethic that no one else can match. So my candle is not the brightest in the room but burns longer than anyone else. I will not be beaten at anything.

“I'll get turned over when it comes to ability. But if it's just a straight out and out fight on who can go further, who could be more relentless, who will be selfish more than anyone else, who will actually go that extra mile. I have to win? That's my whole life.”

Anthony Joshua poses with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles alongside Eddie Hearn and Barry Hearn after beating Andy Ruiz at the Matchroom Boxing 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in 2019. Image credit: Getty Images

According to the Times, 72-year-old Hearn’s family net worth was said to be estimated at £158 million in 2021 as he stepped down from Matchroom and handed control over to son Eddie.

After a lifetime surrounded by some of the world’s elite sport’s stars, Hearn senior strongly believes the same principles that apply to excelling in your field transfers to building a business empire in the way he has.

“The similarities between sport and business are amazingly obvious,” he says. “You have to prepare properly, you have to be diligent, you have to play by the rules, because you'll get caught out, If not.

“You have to give it your best shot, you have to sacrifice. So if you can take all of that, anybody who's involved at sport at the high level, whether they be a boxer or you know, a runner, anything, if they can achieve on that, I believe they can achieve anything in business by taking the same principles and putting it into a business.”

Snooker O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby top bill on day 1 in star-studded Northern Ireland Open draw 03/09/2022 AT 09:58