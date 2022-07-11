Ronnie O'Sullivan is set to be the main attraction when the Hong Kong Masters returns to the snooker calendar in October after a five-year absence.

The invitational tournament was last staged by the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in July 2017 and won by Masters champion Neil Robertson, who defeated O'Sullivan 6-3 in an absorbing final to win the £315,000 eight-man tournament.

Despite losing that match, O'Sullivan produced an immaculate break of 143 in the fifth frame, the highest break of the event.

The Hong Kong Coliseum – the largest indoor stadium in the city boasting a capacity of 10,000 – will host the tournament this year with the world's top eight players set to join local icons Marco Fu and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee in competing for the title between Thursday 6 October and Sunday 9 October.

“I played in world finals, UK finals, Master finals, but nothing compares to the atmosphere tonight,” said Robertson after claiming the title . "The crowd has been wonderful all week.

I had to play against two crowd favourites in Marco Fu and Ronnie O’Sullivan, but this crowd is warm to when the other guy plays good snooker, too.

"It’s nice to play so well in such a wonderful tournament and especially with this kind of set-up tonight.”

“We are excited to bring this event back to the calendar for the first time in five years and we are thrilled to be working with HKBSCC on what will be a fantastic tournament," said World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson.

“Many of the world’s top players described the 2017 Hong Kong Masters as one of the best atmospheres they have ever played in, and this is another opportunity for them to experience the support of the local fans.”

The Hong Kong Masters was a regular feature of the calendar between 1983 and 1988 with Steve Davis and Jimmy White emerging triumphant.

It briefly returned under the guise of the Hong Kong Challenge in 1990 and 1991 with James Wattana and Stephen Hendry lifting the trophy before Robertson collected the top prize of £100,000 five years ago.

“The Hong Kong Masters will be the first major international sport event in Hong Kong since we were hit by the pandemic," said HKBSCC Chairman Vincent Law.

"There is no better occasion to show to the world that Hong Kong is back for business. We hope the tournament this time will set more records and bring excitement that the public have been longing for. We are thankful to WST for its support to billiard sports in Hong Kong.

"We hope the players and the people of Hong Kong will have some fun.”

According to WST, the official field will be confirmed shortly.

