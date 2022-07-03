Ronnie O'Sullivan is set to make his return to action at the Championship League in Leicester on Monday.

He concludes the section from 5pm with matches against Alfie Burden and former English Open semi-finalist Alexander Ursenbacher in the season's first ranking event.

Each match is contested over four frames with the player who tops the group reaching the last 32.

Jamie Jones, Sam Craigie, David Lilley and Andres Petrov contest Group 27 on table two on Monday.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby has been drawn in Group 3 alongside Ben Woollaston, Zhang Jiankang and James Cahill and is due to begin his season on Thursday 7 July.

Crucible finalist Trump is set to face Jamie Clarke, Sean O'Sullivan and Yisong Peng in Group 2 on Tuesday 19 July.

David Gilbert begins the defence of the title in Group 16 on Wednesday 20 July alongside Joe O'Connor and Zak Surety.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

