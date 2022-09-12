The winner of that quarter-final at the Hong Kong Coliseum will meet Masters holder Neil Robertson or UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last four on Saturday 8 October at 7pm local time.

Ad

Four-time world champion Mark Selby meets former Scottish Open winner Marco Fu in the tournament opener on Thursday 6 October at 1.30pm (6.30am BST).

Snooker How the Queen honoured snooker's greatest icons 09/09/2022 AT 15:12

The remaining quarter-final is contested between 2019 world finalists Judd Trump and John Higgins.

The champion collects a £100,000 winner's cheque with the runner-up earning £45,000. Every player is guaranteed £22,500 for competing.

Robertson won the event the last time it was staged with a 6-3 triumph over O'Sullivan in the 2017 final.

O'Sullivan is hoping to be back to full fitness after a long-term arm injury.

‘How did he get the cue ball there?’ - World Championship top shots featuring Trump and O’Sullivan

“I’ve had an injury for my arm for about the last year," he told Eurosport.

"The last two months it’s just got really bad so I really need to rest it.

“Hopefully it will get better and I think it’s a time-healing process. One of the big events that I want to play in is in Hong Kong which is in early October.

“I thought I better rest it and try and get it better for that.”

2022 Hong Kong Masters

Quarter-finals (best of nine frames)

Mark Selby v Marco Fu – 1.30pm Thursday 6 October

Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong – 7pm Thursday 6 October

Judd Trump v John Higgins – 1.30pm Friday 7 October

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee – 7pm Friday 7 October

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Selby/Fu v Trump/Higgins – 1.30pm Saturday 8 October

Robertson/Zhao v O'Sullivan/Ng – 7pm Saturday 8 October

Final (best of 11 frames)

Exhibition match – 1pm Sunday 9 October

Final – 7pm Sunday 9 October

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

Snooker 'That’s the energy bills paid' – Robertson on what £20,000 boost means to struggling snooker stars 08/09/2022 AT 11:32