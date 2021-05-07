Ronnie O’Sullivan has expressed a desire to play in the Seniors World Championship.

At 45, O’Sullivan is eligible to play in the event as it is open to those over the age of 40, but his ranking means he is prevented from taking part.

World Seniors Snooker is open to current professionals, but only those who are ranked outside the top 64 in the game. At number three in the world, O’Sullivan is denied the chance to challenge the likes of Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry.

With the finals of the event held at the Crucible, it holds an appeal to O’Sullivan who floated the idea of making an appearance in the future.

“If at some point I am allowed to play in it while I'm a professional,” he told the BBC in response to a question on whether he wanted to play in the Seniors World Championship.

If I could play in it now I would. It would just be nice to be playing.

“It would be great. I’d love to be able to participate.

“It has got stronger and stronger each year. And Jason [Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association] has done a great job.

“All the players love it. Whereas before you were just playing in a snooker club somewhere, now you can't get much better than the Crucible.”

