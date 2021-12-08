Noppon Saengkham produced a “calamitous” shot during his Scottish Open match with John Higgins in Llandudno.
The Thai player had looked set to get the better of the four-time world champion as he fashioned an advantage in a hard-fought first frame. However, having been presented with a frame-winning opportunity, Noppon contrived to pot the black as he looked to play the pink safe.
“Calamitous! What a way to lose the frame after investing so much in it,” exclaimed Phil Studd on commentary.
The error meant that Higgins would have to drop both the pink and the black to seal the frame.
“It was a terrible shot, wasn’t it?” added Neal Foulds alongside Studd.
The winner of the Noppon-Higgins match will face a showdown with Ryan Day for a spot in the last 16, after he beat Yang Gao 4-0.
