Judd Trump will face world seniors champion David Lilley in the last 32 of the Scottish Open after the world number two beat Craig Steadman 4-0 on Wednesday.

The 2019 world champion put together runs of 105, 52, 80 and 104 to beat the world number 106 in just 41 minutes, leading Dave Hendon on commentary to say it was a performance that was "about as comprehensive as it gets".

Ad

The victory means that Trump has now won 70 out of the 76 best-of-seven matches he has played at Home Nations events. However, remarkably his best showing at the Scottish Open is three semi-final appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Scottish Open ‘I thought it was a disgrace’ – Higgins slams O’Sullivan ‘don’t choose snooker’ comments 3 HOURS AGO

“I played okay,” began Trump.

I didn’t really do much wrong the whole game.

However, despite his excellence thus far this week – he won his first match in Llandudno 4-0 against Robert Milkins in 45 minutes – he insists that he is still playing his way into the tournament.

“I don’t feel brilliant but they are going in, which is good. [It is a case] of playing your way into the tournament really – get through the first couple of rounds, and then on moving day, tomorrow, hopefully get through to the quarter-finals.”

Should Trump get the better of Lilley, he will then face the winner of Hammad Miah and David Gilbert in the last 16.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, John Higgins managed to grind through a low-quality affair with Noppon Saengkham to make the next round, where he will face Ryan Day

On Tuesday night after his 4-0 win against Michael Georgiou, O’Sullivan said that in the hypothetical situation that his kids wanted to play snooker, he would advise them against it.

The six-time world champion did not go into full detail as to why he would provide that advice, and Higgins called his comments “terrible”.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Scottish Open ‘Calamitous!’ – Noppon loses frame after ‘terrible’ error 4 HOURS AGO