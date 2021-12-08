Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is "not having any opinions" following the backlash to his comments on Tuesday that he would not allow his son to be a snooker player given the current state of the snooker tour.

Ad

Scottish Open 'A 9-5 job' - O'Sullivan through to last 16 after thrilling win over Liang Wenbo AN HOUR AGO

"I'm not having any opinions," he told Eurosport after the match.

"I gave my opinion yesterday and I wish I hadn't. I'm not saying nothing. I don't want to get involved.

"I'm really not interested. I'm really detached and when I say something I wonder 'why do I bother?'

"I'd rather not. Let the players get their little players union together. They have to stick together and if they want changes then they have to do it in unison. Count me out.

"Those days are gone for me. Count me out. I'd rather sit on the fence and enjoy the moments of playing and every part of it.

I'd rather not say anything and just mind my own business.

'Don't choose snooker' - O'Sullivan on advice to kids

Eurosport pundit Alan McManus believes O'Sullivan's post-match comments should not always be taken too seriously.

He added: "When you are a figure like Ronnie is in the game it almost doesn't matter what you say. It's going to be taken one way or the other. That's the territory. That's life.

"Communication is king in top level sport and life in general. It's not bad. I don't think anyone can get overly serious about it not that we are. I think it's all good."

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Snooker ‘A disgrace' - Higgins slams O'Sullivan over 'terrible' comments on snooker 6 HOURS AGO