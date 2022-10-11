Ding Junhui, Joe Perry and Matthew Stevens showed their class to advance to the last 64 of the Scottish Open on Tuesday.

Ding overcame Eliot Slessor with knocks of 68, 125, 120 and 51 to reach the last 64 against the former British Open semi-finalist Slessor, who contributed 79 in the fourth frame.

Ad

He was joined in the second round by Welsh Open champion Joe Perry and two-time world finalist Matthew Stevens.

Scottish Open Doherty turns back clock to qualify for Scottish Open, Carter advances YESTERDAY AT 20:31

Perry completed a 4-2 victory against Zhao Jianbo, who had replaced Peter Lines in qualifying in Cannock, while Stevens ran out a 4-1 victor against Anton Kazakov.

Perry contributed breaks of 94 and 83 with Stevens compiling three 50-plus knocks to advance.

'It's there!' - Watch the moment Perry clinches Welsh Open title with win over Trump

Scottish hopefuls Anthony McGill and Scott Donaldson also booked their trip to Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh next month (November 28-December 4) for the final stages.

2020 world semi-finalist McGill was a 4-1 winner against Wu Yize with Donaldson concluding with a run of 101 in a 4-2 victory over Louis Heathcote.

But former Championship League holder David Gilbert is out after losing 4-3 to Xu Si, who made a break of 117 in the third frame as he came from 3-2 behind to seal his trip to the Scottish capital.

The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches live on Eurosport at Meadowbank.

Scottish Open qualifiers

Anthony McGill 4-1 Wu Yize

Fergal O'Brien 0-4 Tian Pengfei

Ding Junhui 4-1 Elliot Slessor

David Gilbert 3-4 Xu Si

Scott Donaldson 4-2 Louis Heathcote

Joe Perry 4-2 Zhao Jianbo

Mitchell Mann 4-1 Reanne Evans

Anton Kazakov 1-4 Matthew Stevens

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open qualifiers live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open White loses Scottish Open qualifier as Dott and Walden seal Edinburgh trip 09/10/2022 AT 22:40