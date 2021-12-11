John Higgins’ snooker has done the talking this year, but he’s also impressed with a Spinning-inspired weight-loss regime.

He’s unsure if it has helped his snooker, but his results in 2021 - runs to the finals of the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and Champion of Champions - would suggest it has.

He appeared in the Eurosport studio for a post-match chat and while he was happy with his play, the photo accompanying his name on the screen caught his eye in a negative sense.

The image was from the pre-Spinning era and Eurosport presenter Rachel Casey - while attempting to stifle laughter - said it will be changed.

“Don’t worry we are changing that picture, John,” Casey said. “He’s fuming."

Jimmy White added: “That picture has got to be changed.

To which Higgins responded: “Pronto.”

White twisted the knife as he said: “He’s done all this spinning for that picture.”

And in good humour, Higgins said: “And I am still looking like that.”

Higgins faces Ronnie O’Sullivan on Saturday for a place in the final, and eyes will be drawn to the table. And the photographs.

