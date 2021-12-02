When is the Scottish Open 2021?

The tournament, part of the prestigious Home Nations series, runs from December 6 to 12.

When is the Scottish Open 2021 final?

The final will be played on December 12 with the winner to lift the Stephen Hendry Trophy.

Is the Scottish Open on TV?

Yes. The event is live on Eurosport every day with the usual comprehensive coverage fans have come to expect.

There will also be extended highlights and expert studio analysis from the Eurosport pundits.

How can I watch the Scottish Open?

Aside from the live coverage and highlights on TV, the tournament and the earlier matches can be watched on the Eurosport app and discovery+

Where is it being held?

Contrary to the name of the event, the Scottish Open will be held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales.

The WST had planned to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, where it was hosted from 2016 to 2019. However, the WST revealed that this was not possible due to a contractual issue.

A spokesman for WST said: "We were disappointed with this decision, particularly as it came one day prior to the box office opening. This left us unable to find another venue in Scotland to host the event – we exhausted all possibilities but none of the suitable alternatives had the relevant dates available.

"We realise this will come as a blow to Scottish fans and players to miss out on a tournament in their own country this season. We fully intend to return the event to Scotland for the 2022/23 season.

"Despite this setback, we are delighted to stage the event in Llandudno which has proved a fantastic location for a wide range of our events in the past and has always found great support amongst our fans in North Wales and beyond."

Who will be playing?

All of the world’s top 16 players will be competing in the tournament in Llandudno, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and defending champion and world number one Mark Selby.

Previous finals

2020 – Mark Selby 9-3 Ronnie O’Sullivan

2019 – Mark Selby 9-6 Jack Lisowski

2018 – Mark Allen 9-7 Shaun Murphy

2017 – Neil Robertson 9-8 Cao Yupeng

2016 – Marco Fu 9-4 John Higgins

Prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

This event counts towards the Snooker Series rankings, with the leading money-winner across the eight events to bank a £150,000 bonus.

- - -

