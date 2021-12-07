In an interview with Eurosport at the Scottish Open, Shaun Murphy has opened up about feeling "terrible" with persistent pain and injuries.

Ad

Scottish Open 'I feel terrible, it's cost me' - Murphy talks about injury struggles at Scottish Open 2 HOURS AGO

The 39-year-old eventually came through with a brilliant break of 130 to clinch the match and afterwards revealed to Eurosport the extent of the pain he has been battling in recent months.

"I've been feeling terrible," Murphy told Eurosport.

"A lot has been said about the last few weeks. I've had a big neck injury, a big neck and back injury.

It cost me my match at the English [Open]; it cost me my match at the Champion of Champions; it did not help at the UK Championship.

Murphy was ‘85% wrong’ with rant on amateur players – McManus

"What it has also meant is that I have not been able to practise at all. I've not been able to train.

"The game is about touch and feel, and I've not been putting the hours in practising. You just lose it, and I was all at sea. I'm over the moon I finished the job [against Ng].

"Experience plays a big part, and I've been on the tour for a long time. You have to be patient."

Speaking about the state of women's snooker after beating Ng, Murphy added: "I think it is the strongest it has ever been.

"The state of the women's game is as good as it has ever been. I think they are a great addition to the tour.

"I hope that more young women around the world see the flag bearers and follow their footsteps to the tour."

'There was so much value in it' - White in awe of brilliant Murphy pot

- - -

Stream the 2021 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open Murphy survives first round scare against Yee; Higgins makes light work of Burden 17 HOURS AGO